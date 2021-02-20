Price drop boosts India buying, lifts premiums to eight-month high

Customer looks at gold earrings at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras in Mumbai

By Rajendra Jadhav and Bharat Gautam

(Reuters) - Physical gold demand in India this week surged as local prices dropped to their lowest levels since June last year, with buying expected to pick up in other Asian centres after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday week.

In India, dealers were charging a premium of up to $7 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in eight months. Last week they were charging a premium of up to $5 inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies.

"Sales are robust. People are buying coins, bars and jewellery because of price correction," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant based in the southern city of Hyderabad.

On Friday, local gold futures fell to 45,861 rupees per 10 grams, the lowest level since June 2020.

Supplies are limited but demand is robust from jewellers, who are keen to build inventory for the festival and wedding season, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Gold demand in China, the world's biggest bullion consumer, is expected to rise after the Chinese New Year celebrations. Customers were charged premiums of $5-$8 an ounce over benchmark spot rates, unchanged from last week's prices.

In Singapore, premiums were charged in the range of $1-$2 an ounce on gold, dealers said.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold between a discount of $4 and a premium of $1.5 as the market remained quiet, dealers said.

Japanese dealers said they charged premiums between $0.50 and $1, unchanged from last week, as physical gold demand remained strong on lower local prices.

Demand for physical silver also outstripped production, dealers in multiple hubs said.

"Demand for silver is tight because refiners cannot shift production overnight," said Joshua Rotbart at dealers J. Rotbart & Co, adding that premiums on silver products are going up exponentially.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

    Thousands of protesting farmers blocked trains on Thursday by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Joint Farmers’ Front, organized four-hour blockades of trains at two dozen locations. Television showed protesters sitting on railroad tracks in Hapur, Modinagar, Kurukshetra and several other places in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh states.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Set to Take Home Higher Bonuses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bankers are set for higher bonuses, with those in other divisions likely to see flat or lower payments after the overall pool for discretionary pay was cut.The Swiss bank -- which posted a fourth quarter loss of 353 million francs ($393 million) after hits related to U.S. legal cases and a hedge fund impairment -- reduced the bonus pool by about 7% for last year, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on a conference call. Payments will be better-than-expected for some bankers, after Bloomberg had previously reported that Credit Suisse was considering reducing the pool by at least 10%.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein echoed comments of executives at rival lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG by signaling that Credit Suisse needed to pay for performance and that it would increase bonuses at the investment banking unit. The division profited from the boom in initial public offerings and blank check companies in the fourth quarter, helping compensate for lackluster trading results.Credit Suisse’s overall bonus pool for 2019 was reduced by 1% from a year earlier to 3.17 billion francs, and stayed flat the previous year.The bank posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss of 353 million francs ($392 million), compared with analyst estimates for a loss of about 529 million francs. Credit Suisse saw better-than-expected results across key divisions, while loan loss provisions of 138 million francs were also lower than forecast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Odey’s Alleged Victim Calls Assault a ‘Scramble of Hands’

    (Bloomberg) -- The banker who accused Crispin Odey of assault told a London court that the hedge fund manager was a “scramble of hands” as she described the alleged incident that occurred more than 20 years ago.The woman, who was in her mid-20s in the summer of 1998 when she went to Odey’s London home, was often in tears as she responded to questions Thursday. The alleged attack in the kitchen was swift, she said.“He was next to me and so it was sort of a like an octopussy type maneuver,” the woman, who isn’t being identified for legal reasons, said. “And then it’s a scramble of hands. It’s like a groping event is the only way to describe it.”Odey denies the charge and had pushed to have the case heard by a magistrate rather than be tried by a jury. The trial is set to resume on March 11 after the judge rejected Odey’s bid to have it thrown out early over inconsistencies in the woman’s testimony.“That much is to be expected when the incident goes back over 20 years,” the judge said. “This case does call for an answer and must proceed.”The trial comes after a humbling year for the 62-year-old, who’s seen a 30% decline in his fund and his name dropped from some of the funds managed at his eponymous firm.Odey has said that he was attracted to the woman and suggested to her that they may end up in bed together but insisted he never touched her. He is charged with a count of indecent assault.Prosecutors read out parts of Odey’s interview with police in 2019. In it, he said allegations by the woman that he showered and approached her in dressing gown were “rubbish.”“I don’t think I did anything wrong and I still don’t,” he said in the police interview.The woman, who worked as a junior salesperson at an investment bank that had Odey as a client, had told the police that she was left frightened whether he might pursue her after she struggled free.“I just stopped meeting clients if I could avoid it because there just seemed to be no boundaries,” she said.Odey’s lawyer, Crispin Aylett, had told the woman during her testimony that “I suggest that you’ve got an overactive imagination.”(Updates with Odey comments from police interview in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How much more stimulus will the UK economy need?

    The UK may require another £190 billion, or 8.6% of the GDP to restart the economy and protect businesses and families. But it is money well spent.

  • What Percentage Of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls XP Power Limited ( LON:XPP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes major u-turn on Bitcoin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk was involved in another Twitter storm overnight, tweeting that Bitcoin is “almost as BS as fiat money” in spite of Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion investment.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Effective After 1 Dose, Can Last 2 Weeks in Standard Freezer, Separate Research Shows

    On Friday, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have submitted new data about their BNT162b2 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration. With this submission, the two companies hope that the FDA will update the emergency use authorization (EUA) it has granted the vaccine. The new data indicates that Pfizer and BioNTech's BNT162b2 can be kept for as long as two weeks at temperatures common to pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, as opposed to the constant ultra-low temperature storage it initially seemed to necessitate.

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

    Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400. Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. Investing over a long period of time is a great way to grow wealth because as your portfolio increases in value, you can keep reinvesting your gains for added benefit.

  • 'I also defaulted': Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reveals her experience with student loan debt

    Speaking during a press conference organized by the American Federation of Teachers, the congresswoman shared her experience with student loan debt, connecting her story to the experience felt by millions of others in America.

  • WhatsApp’s Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for the Malibu House Next Door

    In recent years, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has become widely known for two things: his love of rare Porsches and his collection of $100+ million homes, the latter of which has been assembled over the past few years. Besides his $100 million main estate up north in Atherton, Calif. — where he’s got an outrageous […]

  • My married friends only paid me one contribution for gas money after a road trip. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • I pay my boyfriend rent and help run his property business. He takes my commissions and won’t discuss marriage. What can I do?

    ‘Six months ago, I became very frustrated and made a few spreadsheets: one documenting the rent I have paid over the last 10 years, one for all of the unpaid labor.’

  • It looks like Elon Musk isn't moving Tesla out of California after all

    The electric car maker's application for a permit to expand its Fremont assembly plant undercut its CEO's rhetoric about abandoning California.

  • China’s Covid-19 vaccine is coming to Hong Kong

    The Hong Kong government today granted emergency use authorization to Chinese drugmaker Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, making it the city’s second approved coronavirus shot after authorities greenlighted the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last month. The Sinovac approval comes after the government’s expert advisory panel reviewed new data from the drugmaker that showed an efficacy rate of over 62% when two doses are administered 28 days apart. The head of an advisory panel that recommended the Hong Kong government approve the vaccine said Sinovac provided its data to them, which it examined as it would for peer-reviewed publication.

  • Riot Blockchain, Canaan, and The9 Stock All Soared Today as Bitcoin Becomes $1 Trillion Asset

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached an unprecedented milestone for a cryptocurrency on Friday morning. According to Coinbase, Bitcoin is up around 5% over the past 24 hours, hitting all-time highs above $54,300.