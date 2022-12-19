The Price Is Right For Kobay Technology Bhd. (KLSE:KOBAY)

Kobay Technology Bhd.'s (KLSE:KOBAY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Kobay Technology Bhd has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Kobay Technology Bhd?

Kobay Technology Bhd's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 61%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 159% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% per annum during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Kobay Technology Bhd is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Kobay Technology Bhd's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kobay Technology Bhd you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Kobay Technology Bhd, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

