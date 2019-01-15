The Price of Netflix Is Going Up

From Popular Mechanics

Netflix is getting another price hike. The most popular plan, which includes HD streaming on two devices at once, will go up from $11 per month to $13 per month, effective immediately. It's cheapest $8-per-month plan will be sneaking up to $9, and its premium ultra-high-def $14-per-month plan is now $16, reaching just every-so-slightly above competitor HBO Go's $15-per- month fee.



The new prices take affect immediately, unlike some of Netflix's previous rate-rate raises, which have come with a grace period. It seems like after four, bit-by-bit price increases, Netflix is plenty happy to just pull the trigger on these.



The increase in cost is designed to support (and is likewise probably a consequence of) Netflix's increasing push for original content which includes popular shows like Stranger Things, and viral movies like Bird Box.



At $13 per month, its most popular plan is still a little cheaper than HBO GO, but as it moves in on that space, it's hard to know how long that will remain the case, and whether or not this latest two-buck increase will prove more than current subscribers are willing to shell out.



Source: AP



