The price is nice on the best Cuisinart cookware set we've tested

This 12-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set is our Editor’s Choice for Best Value.

Cuisinart makes some of our all-time favorite cookware, and you can get the 12-piece stainless steel set for a great deal right now on Amazon. The Cuisinart 12-piece MultiClad Pro Triple Ply stainless steel cookware set is priced at $220, a savings of just under $80 from full retail.

When we tested this cookware set in our lab, our experienced kitchen and cooking staff testers ranked it near the top of our list. The 12 pieces gave an unbeatable performance, and now you can have it in your own kitchen at a great value.

The Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-piece set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart saucepan with a cover, as well as a 3.5-quart sauté pan with a cover and helper handle. The set also comes with an 8-quart stockpot with a cover and a steamer insert with a cover, as well as an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet.

The Cuisinart cookware set is made from polished stainless steel and comes with a lifetime warranty. It's also induction-ready and dishwasher-safe.

Save nearly $80 on this Cuisinart cookware set at Amazon.

In addition to performance and quality, these pots and pans are easy to use. The triple-ply construction offers great heat conductivity, but the anodized aluminum core makes them light enough to easily handle.

You get basically every pot and pan you’d ever need to cook any meal, which makes this well-rounded set such for a killer, quality value.

$220 at Amazon

