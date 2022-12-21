The Price Is Right For Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Nova Wellness Group Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Nova Wellness Group Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Nova Wellness Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 11%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 27% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Nova Wellness Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Nova Wellness Group Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Nova Wellness Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nova Wellness Group Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

You might be able to find a better investment than Nova Wellness Group Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

