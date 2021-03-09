Price to be paid for threat against officers

Mar. 8—A homeless man living in the Crossville area found out there is a price to pay when one threatens to kill police officers and rape their families.

Gary Joseph Ramunni Jr., 41, no address available, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to an information charging one count of retaliation for past action.

The plea came less than a month after he was arrested on that charge and others.

According to a Jan. 19 arrest report at the time, Ramunni was pointed out to Crossville Police Department Animal Control Officer Wiley Potter by an employee of Food City off West Ave. as just having stolen a bottle of wine.

Other CPD officers were summoned to the scene and Ramunni was stopped driving a vehicle into the Speedway parking lot off West Ave.

During questioning, Ramunni admitted to officers he had stolen the bottle of wine "to get some money." Ramunni, according to CPD Ptl. Keith Sadula's report, also admitted to taking a set of headphones, charger and torch lighter.

Value of items taken was placed at more than $45.

Ramunni was placed under arrest, at which time he began banging his head on the patrol car's window.

Lt. Larry Qualls removed the suspect from that patrol car to his own unit during which Ramunni threatened to "kill us and that he will kill and rape our children and wives."

According to the report, he continued with the threats and at one point attempted to spit on the officers.

Ramunni was then taken to the Justice Center, placed in a holding cell and charged with theft of merchandise, assault and retaliation for past action.

On Feb. 22, Ramunni bypassed presentation of the case against him to the grand jury, waived his rights to hearings, and pleaded guilty to threatneing the officers. He was facing one to six years in prison. Ramunni, by pleading guilty under a sentencing agreement, received a one-year prison sentence to be served.

The theft and simple assault charges were dropped.

It is not known how the state's mandatory release system will affect the sentence.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com