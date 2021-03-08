Price and policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai
Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith
·4 min read

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Worries about the frothiness of China's stock market and steps authorities might take to rein it in are forcing investors out of popular technology and consumer sectors and into small-cap shares and other sequestered stocks in sectors such as banking.

That churn has seen investors rush out of richly valued market darlings such as Tencent Holdings Ltd and Meituan. Shanghai-listed spirit maker Kweichou Moutai Co Ltd, a popular bet on China's rising consumerism, has plunged 25% from its Feb. 18 high.

The Hang Seng TECH Index, which tracks Hong Kong-listed tech giants including Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, plunged more than 6% on Monday, extending a decline that has brought the benchmark 27% off its peak hit just two weeks ago.

"The bubble is bursting," Dong Baozhen, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager said, referring to the sharp sell-off in tech and consumer stocks. The spectre of inflation and tighter credit is a "killer" of high-flying stocks, he said.

Instead, there are signs of money seeking shelter in banking - once shunned for fear of virus-related bad loan exposure - and unfashionable small-cap stocks, as well sectors poised to benefit the most from economic recovery, such as energy. Amid bloodshed in tech, financial stocks have been relatively firm while an index tracking small firms has barely budged.

Growth-oriented stocks have suffered globally in recent weeks from rising concerns over inflation. In China, additionally, fears that authorities are keen to reduce generous, pandemic-era stimulus has led to near-panic selling of such stocks.

At the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress this month, authorities set an economic growth target of above 6% for the year, underwhelming market expectations.

The goal is conservative, as if "creating room for policymakers to take action to contain risks of asset bubble in both equity and property," Citi Private Bank analysts said in a client note on Monday.

In addition, comments from top banking regulator Guo Shuqing against asset bubbles last week also sent a hawkish message reminding markets that China is the world's most-expensive market for non-financial equities.

Even after the recent sell-off, Moutai's price is 55 times trailing earnings, while Tencent trades at 45 times.

The combination of high valuation and the government's policy tendency "could be very meaningful for Chinese equities because policies still heavily influence the market," Citi said, forecasting another 10% drop in China's benchmark CSI300. The index hit record high on Feb. 18 and has lost 14% since.

HIDDEN GEMS

Michelle Leung, chief executive of China-focused asset manager Xingtai Capital, said the bubble in China's big-cap tech and consumer staples was partly fuelled by global investors' rush to increase exposure to China as it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you're trying to buy China quickly, the easiest thing to do is to buy an exchange-traded fund, an index fund or a big-cap consensus name," and that has caused crowding in Moutai, Alibaba, Tencent and the like, she said.

Many consensus names are still valued at 60 times their earnings or greater, which "doesn't quite make sense at this point," said Leung, a value-driven, bottom-up investor.

Leung's half-a-billion-dollar long-only China fund has outperformed the MSCI China Index by around 20% annually over the past three years, vindicating a strategy of "buying hidden gems" when most investors are chasing momentum.

Her portfolios include electric scooter producer Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and property management firm A Living Smart City Services Co Ltd, bought at price-earnings ratios of 8 and 11 times respectively.

Brian Bandsma, a New York-based portfolio manager for Vontobel's Quality Growth Boutique, said he is shifting to defensive stocks because companies such as Meituan and Nio Inc showed clear over-valuation, even placing them in bubble territory.

Liam Zhou, founder of Shanghai-based Minority Asset Management, recommended buying Chinese banking stocks, citing the sector's low valuation and reduced risks due to the government's deleveraging campaign.

Chinese banks are perennial laggards but have rebounded to a three-year high in recent weeks, and the sector still trades at a 30% discount on average to their net assets.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Xi’s Green Drive Heralds Speedy End to Aluminum’s Era of Plenty

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Bloomberg Green newsletter, your guide to the latest in climate news, zero-emission tech and green finance.China’s climate policy is poised to do what years of international pressure couldn’t -- halt the growth of the world’s biggest aluminum industry.As policymakers in China puzzle over how to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal for carbon neutrality by 2060, the industry that relies heavily on coal-fired power is in the government’s crosshairs. A recent halt on new projects by one major aluminum production hub triggered talk of a wider blitz that could end a decades-long expansion to capture almost 60% of global output.Peak production will come sooner than the 2025 target anticipated by top smelters, according to five traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a global supply deficit from this year, stretching to at least 2023. That prospect helped push aluminum futures in Shanghai to a decade-high last week.Aggressive PursuitInner Mongolia, a northern province, will stop approving new aluminum projects after getting upbraided by Beijing last month for failing to control energy usage in 2019. The province is one of China’s coal-rich areas where aluminum producers have sprung up to enjoy cheap but dirty coal-fired electricity.President Xi singled out the province during the country’s annual parliament that’s underway in Beijing. Authorities there should pursue eco-friendly policies including lower carbon emissions while speeding up development, he said at a panel discussion, according to a radio report.“Energy consumption will be a red line that puts an explicit constraint on supplies of aluminum,” Wang Rong, chief metals analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co. in Shanghai. “It’s reasonable for the market to expect restrictions in Inner Mongolia to spread to other production areas, as China is aggressively pursuing carbon neutrality.”This pivot could shake up prospects for aluminum, used in everything from cars to window-frames. Prices have been plagued over past decades by consistent supply gluts, partly due to aggressive expansions in China’s cheap-energy regions. Aluminum could also offer a test for how one of the Communist Party’s top priorities is enforced by local governments and companies.Global TensionsChina has rejected claims that its rise to dominate the aluminum world contributed to the decline of western production hubs. Its output last year rose to a record 37 million tons, more than ten times the volumes in western Europe. China’s exports expanded aggressively to hit a record in 2018, triggering tensions with overseas rivals and calls for China to rein in capacity.Chinese producers have faced waves of trade measures from India to Brazil and Europe, and aluminum was an early target of Donald Trump’s America-First agenda. His tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, launched on national security grounds in 2018, were “effective,” President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary said Thursday. That’s despite mixed results and continued complaints from aluminum buyers.‘Not Congruent’China’s lawmakers opened the country’s legislature, the National Peoples Congress Friday with some more green targets for 2025. Those included reducing carbon emissions per unit of economic growth by 18% up to 2025, and getting 20% of energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025.Aluminum, accounting for about 3.6% of the country’s emissions, is a target along with other carbon-heavy sectors like steel and cement.“China’s decarbonization policy targets are becoming an increasingly immovable block to any future expansion trends in China’s smelting sector,” Goldman analysts including Nicholas Snowdon said in a note. “The emerging risk is that provinces decide medium energy consumption targets are not congruent with the current size of the aluminum smelting sector.”To be sure, there’s few expectations of output shrinking any time soon. But with demand growing strongly, there’s the prospect of deficits in China fueling a global shortage. The global aluminum market faces a supply shortfall of 400,000 tons in 2021, before much bigger gaps in 2022 and 2023, Goldman said.Any more restraints on China’s aluminum industry could even open up more frequent opportunities for the rest of the world to sell to China. There were glimpses of that last year, when imports of unwrought aluminum shot up to their highest since 2009.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Cathie Wood Launched Ark Funds

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood took a risk when she created the fund management company, Wood said when she joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week. Wood on Ark Funds: Wood said people asked her why she didn’t retire after leaving AllianceBernstein, where she was the CIO. But she still had more she wanted to do. “I love this business,” Wood said. The opportunity for Ark Funds to do things differently from traditional asset managers was appealing to Wood. “I wanted the opportunity to demonstrate that we didn’t have to pay attention to benchmarks to guide our investing,” she said. Analysts are graded on how they perform against benchmarks. Wood wanted to run funds that focused on overall performance. The fund manager saw an opportunity with lots of innovation set to take off in the technology market. People thought Wood and Ark Funds was risky in the beginning. Wood said people are starting to have the same thoughts about Ark Funds being too risky with its investments once again. “The big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing,” she said. Related Link: How Amazon Helped Cathie Wood Make Her Name On Wall Street Fund Performance: Ark Funds had three of the six best performing ETFs in 2020, according to data from ETFDB.com. Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) was up 180% in 2020. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) was up 157% in 2020. Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) was up 153% in 2020. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) was up 108% in 2020. Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotic ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) was up 107% in 2020. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Responds To Jim Cramer's Call To Close Off Ark FundsArk More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China to Beef Up Legal Tool Kit; Grim Day for Stocks: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China will upgrade its “legal tool kit” in order to oppose foreign sanctions, interference and long arm jurisdiction, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress, said in a work report on the fourth day of the annual session of the top legislative body.Among other highlights on Monday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is unsure if upcoming legislative elections will be delayed again, as Chinese lawmakers work behind closed doors in Beijing to curb opposition candidates’ influence over future votes. The election overhaul announced Friday by the NPC will require Hong Kong to enact “more than 20 pieces of principle and subsidiary legislation,” Lam said Monday after returning from Beijing.In a Q&A with Herman Hu, the delegate representing Hong Kong and head of Ryoden Development Ltd. said public actions and statements can be used to evaluate patriots. Chinese lawmakers are set to approve an election overhaul this week at the NPC.It was a grim day for the nation’s stock markets on Monday, with the CSI 300 Index entering a correction amid concerns about liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some of the recently favored stocks. The market is still assessing what to make of the targets and goals announced at the NPC and interpreting expected impact on shares, said Fu Lichun, co-founder at Shenzhen Yuntai Investment Management Co. “That has added to the persistent issue of high valuations and people may be selling on the news.”What to Know:Click here for more coverage of this year’s NPCFull Reports from NPC: Work on Legislative Affairs; Top CourtA QuickTake explainer on the NPCBloomberg Intelligence reaction to GDP goal; more hereA look at China’s green goalsLatest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing)Upcoming Events: Ministers’ Presser OngoingMonday 4:30 p.m.: Ministers from the technology ministry, commerce ministry and industry & information technology ministry speak to reportersThursday, 3 p.m.: NPC closing session. Delegates will vote on work reports, 14th Five-Year Plan, and other legislative revisions including decision on revising Hong Kong’s electoral systemTo be confirmed: Thursday after NPC closes - Premier Li Keqiang to speak to reportersChina’s R&D Spending to Reach $580b by 2025: NDRC Official (Monday 11:58 a.m.)China’s R&D spending will reach 3.76 trillion yuan by 2025 based on the average annual growth target of more than 7% outlined in the latest five-year plan, National Development and Reform Commission Vice Chairman Hu Zucai said at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.China Aims to Match Economic Growth with Potential: NDRC Official (Monday 11:53 a.m.)China still has a GDP target for the 14th five-year plan period, but the way how the target is expressed has changed, Hu Zucai, the deputy director of the NDRC, says at the briefing. Not setting a specific numeric target for GDP growth in the five-year plan leaves room to adjust in response to great uncertainties in the internal and external environment in the next 5 years. Hu said.China Gives Nuclear Power a Fresh Push in Drive to Go Green (Monday 11:19 a.m.)China is offering new backing for the development of nuclear power as a key tool in its drive to cut carbon emissions. The nation will promote the construction of coastal nuclear power plants and aims to have 70 gigawatts of generation capacity by 2025 from about 50 gigawatts at the end of last year, according to the latest five-year plan presented Friday to the NPC. That would equate to about 20 new reactors.China Has Considered Virus, Recovery Situations in 2021 Targets (Monday 10:44 a.m.)Chinese authorities took the economic recovery and virus situation into account when setting the nation’s 2021 targets, said NDRC Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe. The nation’s top economic planner also said at a briefing that China will roll out a five-year plan for new infrastructure this year and deepen hukou reform, including lowering requirements to obtain the residency certificates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian, Chinese hackers may have stolen European vaccine data

    Russian and Chinese hackers reportedly stole COVID-19 vaccine and treatment data from the European Medicines Agency.

  • Chinese director of 'Nomadland' faces controversy at home

    Chloe Zhao's success — she's the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for best director for her film “Nomadland” — has not been met with universal applause in her country of birth. Censors have removed some social media posts about the film, which has raised questions about whether it will still be released in China. Over the past week, Chinese web users questioned whether Zhao, who was educated in the U.K. and the U.S., was still a Chinese citizen and if she could be counted as Chinese given a critical comment she made about the country in 2013.

  • Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

    Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent weeks and months, with a raft of staff cuts and departures, according to interviews with more than two dozen current and former employees. The loss of key managers, some of who have joined rivals, has compounded problems caused by U.S. government restrictions on Chinese companies, and raised the once-remote prospect of DJI's dominance being eroded, said four of the people, including two senior executives who were at the company until late 2020.

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because the are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.comBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interviewWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • The 10 biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in their Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts, while Prince Harry said Charles stopped returning his phone calls.

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • Business leaders warn Nicola Sturgeon of Covid economic firestorm as she argues indy ref two needed

    Scotland's business leaders have pleaded with Nicola Sturgeon to start paying more attention to the economic devastation wrought by the Covid pandemic as she renewed her demands for a second independence referendum. Speaking ahead of the First Minister's statement on Tuesday on easing lockdown, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) argued the success of the UK's vaccination programme meant she could allow firms to reopen more quickly. Tim Allan, the business group's president, warned Ms Sturgeon she needs to put out "a fire raging through this country which has burnt up many small businesses." Although health factors have dominated the First Minister's decision-making, he said the vaccine roll-out means she could "take a more balanced approach to the economic harm that has hitherto been shown." Ms Sturgeon insisted that the SNP was "laser-focussed on keeping Scotland safe" but argued that another vote on leaving the UK was needed. Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said last week it could be staged later this year. She highlighted the success of the Covid vaccination programme but did not mention that Scotland doses were procured by the UK Government, or that her ministers had wanted to join the EU's disastrous programme.

  • Top disease expert says US in the 'eye of the hurricane' as COVID cases decline amid growing concern over spread of UK variant

    Osterholm warned about the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that was first discovered in the UK and has "wreaked havoc" in Europe.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said that a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."