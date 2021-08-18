Price rises cool amid clothes and shoe discounting

·5 min read
Shoppers on Oxford Street in July
Shoppers on Oxford Street in July

The UK inflation rate fell to 2% in the year to July as the economy continued to reopen from Covid-19 restrictions.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation dipped from 2.5% in the year to June, the highest level for nearly three years, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rate fell to the Bank of England's 2% inflation target, after being higher for two months in a row.

The dip in inflation was driven by price falls in clothing and footwear.

Prices of games, toys and hobbies were also down and package holidays fell slightly compared with a year ago.

However, those decreases were "largely offset" by price rises in transport, the ONS said.

Average petrol prices stood at 132.6p per litre in July 2021, compared with 111.4p per litre a year earlier. The latest price is the highest recorded since September 2013.

What is inflation?

Simply put, inflation is the rate at which prices are rising - if the cost of a £1 jar of jam rises by 5p, then jam inflation is 5%.

It applies to services too, like having your nails done or getting your car valeted.

You may not notice low levels of inflation from month to month, but in the long term, these price rises can have a big impact on how much you can buy with your money.

Liz Martins, UK economist at HSBC, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that experts were expecting the annual inflation to decrease a little, but added the size of the fall was a "a bit of a surprise".

"Today's figure puts the brakes on those who argue that inflation is about to go out of control, but there are reasons to think it does go up further later in the year," she said.

Ms Martins said the reasons for the dip in inflation were "quite broad based", but added the main contributors were "good sales" in the clothing shops over the summer, as well as a year-on-year fall in the prices of computer games and food.

However, she said there were still expectations that inflation would rise later this year. The temporary VAT cut is going to be removed for hospitality, we've got some inflationary big energy bill hikes coming.

"So we do think inflation could go up towards the end of the year and then come back down again around the turn of the year and into next year."

Supermarket shoppers
Supermarket shoppers

Regulator Ofgem has said the price cap for default domestic energy deals would be raised to cover suppliers' extra costs, with typical gas and electricity bills likely to rise by £139 to £1,277 a year.

July's CPI figure was below most economists' forecasts of an increase of about 2.3%.

Though falls in the price of clothes drove down the inflation, it was partially offset by recent rises in second-hand car prices, the ONS said.

Second-hand car sales in the UK have more than doubled in the last few months as a result of a delays in the supply of new cars, caused by the shortage of semiconductor chips used in their production.

Temporary slowdown

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said usually, a seasonal jump in transport prices was countered by a big drop in clothing prices.

"Stepping back from the detail, the big picture is that July's drop in CPI inflation will be short-lived," he said."The headline rate will rise to nearly 4% by the end of this year."

However, Mr Tombs said with energy prices "unlikely to soar indefinitely", and wage growth to be dampened when the furlough scheme ends, inflation would return to 2% by the end of 2022.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the rate dip "masks the strength of inflationary pressures currently within the UK economy".

"We expect inflation to accelerate further during the rest of this year, rising significantly above the Bank of England's 2% target, as supply chains remain under strain faced with a strong rebound in demand," she added.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation, increased to 3.8%. The number in July is typically used to calculate rises in regulated rail fares.

However, the government said no decision had been made on national fares, with a spokesman stating it is "considering a variety of options".

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor
Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

Inflation pauses for breath

As the economy reopens, economic figures are disco-dancing in seemingly random directions.

Inflation came in lower than expected, bang on the Bank of England's target of 2%, thanks to a fall in the price of clothing.

But some of the comparisons reflect last year's reopening trends, for example in July 2020 clothes prices did not fall, as is usual during the sales.

Some prices are difficult to calculate, such as package holidays.

Other prices are still surging, such as the used car market, when in July the 12-month inflation rate was 14%, reflecting shortages of new cars due to difficulties in semiconductor production. Petrol prices are well up on a year ago too.

So the broad story is that this is a pause for breath as inflation marches towards 4% this year.

But the fact it has dipped provides more support for the majority of Bank of England decision makers on the Monetary Policy Committee who believe that the anticipated rise will be temporary and does not need an immediate response, in order to contain it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Miserable Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 miserable countries in the world. You can skip our discussion about our methodology to find out these countries and go directly to 5 Miserable Countries in the World. What makes people happy or miserable is still a question of immense research in scientific circles. […]

  • Biggest Social Security COLA in years coming, but it could be bigger

    The way the government calculates the ‘official’ inflation figures is probably going to cost you several hundred dollars. “The first thing I’d emphasize is there is no attempt by BLS to “deliberately” undercount inflation,” an economist at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics tells me. Actually, I don’t know anyone outside the Bureau of Labor Statistics who would look at the current nationwide housing mania and conclude housing costs were going up by 2.8% a year.

  • Fast-food chains and off-price retailers will gain from expanded SNAP benefits, says Cowen

    The additional food stamps could help offset the impact of the end of unemployment benefits coming on Sept. 6, analysts say.

  • Fed's Powell: There's no returning to pre-pandemic economy

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes. “We're not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. Powell said that, while it is not yet clear if the delta variant of COVID will have further impact on the economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.

  • Fresh blow for Biden as US retail sales slump amid delta fears

    A sharp drop in US retail sales in July has raised fears over the nation's economic growth in a further headache for Joe Biden as he faces criticism over America's disastrous military exit from Afghanistan.

  • Fort Worth OKs tax breaks for electric vehicle factory, proposed for site of former ranch

    The company has agreed to create 7,500 jobs at the $5 billion factory

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Shoot Straight Up in the Air

    The natural gas markets have rallied again to kick off the week on Monday as we continue to see the massive uptrend continue.

  • American CEOs make 351 times more than workers. In 1965 it was 15 to one

    Rather than address stagnant wages for hourly workers and yawning inequality, corporations are blaming a ‘labor shortage’ ‘It’s worth remembering that the federal minimum wage would be $24 an hour today had it kept pace with worker productivity – rather than the $7.25 it’s been since 2009.’ Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA Last week, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan thinktank, released a report on the increasing pay gap between chief executives and workers. This research

  • Ark Invest's Cathie Wood says China's regulatory crackdown clashes with its goal of becoming a global innovation leader

    Wood, who gained recognition for the strong performance of her funds in 2020, dumped Chinese stocks in July after Beijing's crackdown.

  • China Looks to Be Quietly Defusing a Hidden Government Debt Bomb

    (Bloomberg) -- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks.An analysis of local governments’ finances shows a difference of 668 billion yuan ($103 billion) between the amount of refinancing bonds sold in the first half of the year to roll over maturing debt and the amount of bonds repaid.That implies cities and provinces may have used some of the

  • Janet Yellen has 3 reasons why Biden's trillions in spending won't destroy the economy

    In an opinion piece, the Treasury Secretary says Biden is making up for 40 years of underspending. Americans "should - and can - have" that economy.

  • Historic food stamp increase can also boost economy

    Every $1 spent on food stamps generates $1.67 in economic activity.

  • Biden urged to cut taxes, like Reagan did, to boost economy

    President Joe Biden’s economic team is being advised to shift away from budget-busting spending to cutting taxes like former President Ronald Reagan did 40 years ago to spark an economic and job creation revival.

  • 11 Basic Money Moves Everyone Should Make During Hard Times

    The coronavirus pandemic has taken a major hit on the economy and the personal finances of workers across the country. The national unemployment rate was as high as 14.7% in April 2020. It's down to...

  • China Vows Employment Support as Labor Market Under Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to prioritize employment with its fiscal and monetary policies as the labor market remains under pressure, the country’s cabinet said Monday.China still faces relatively large employment pressure during the 14th five-year-plan period which ends in 2025, according to a statement released from the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also urged China to push for close to full employment with higher quality jobs during the period.Read more: C

  • Automobile shortages, spending shift to services tank U.S. retail sales

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages depressed motor vehicle purchases and the boost to spending from the economy's reopening and stimulus checks faded, suggesting a slowdown in economic growth early in the third quarter. The weak sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reflected a rotation in spending back to services from goods. Retail sales mostly capture the goods component of consumer spending, which accounts for a smaller share, with bulky services such as healthcare, travel and hotel accommodation making up the rest.

  • Fed's Rosengren: Another strong jobs report could support September taper announcement

    Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday that one more month of strong job gains could satisfy the U.S. central bank's requirements for beginning to reduce its monthly asset purchases. "We've had two months in a row where we've created more than 900,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped by half a percent to 5.4%," Rosengren said during an interview with CNBC. Fed officials said in December that they would continue purchasing assets at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and employment.

  • Unemployment benefits during the pandemic helped workers more than in the Great Recession

    More than half of unemployment insurance recipients whose 2020 earnings dropped by 10% or more received benefits that met or exceeded the amount their earnings decreased.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • Critics blast payroll tax increase, saying New Jersey should have used federal funds

    Critics are blasting an unemployment insurance (UI) tax increase they say will cost New Jersey businesses and some nonprofits roughly $252 million this year. But a state official said the increase is needed to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.