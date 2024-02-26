Price tag for new Palm Beach house slashed by more than $6 million to $22.5 million

A lakeside house completed last year on the South End of Palm Beach just got its price tag slashed by a substantial $6.35 million, to $22.5 million, according to its updated sales listing.

The four-bedroom house at 2315 Ibis Isle Road was listed at $28.85 million before the price cut took effect Feb. 22.

The price cut was the first since the property was listed for sale Dec. 19.

The Dutch Colonial-style house is on the south side of Ibis Isle, the small island near the Par 3 Golf Course.

The house has 6,803 total square feet and offers about 106 feet of water frontage and views of the Intracoastal Waterway. A walled courtyard fronts the street.

With a new price of $22.5 million, a new house at 2315 Ibis Isle Road of Ibis Isle in Palm Beach offers south views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The previous price tag was $28.85 million.

The house was built by its sellers, real estate investor Mark Sanderson and his wife, Diane.

Agent Ashley McIntosh is co-listing the property with her Douglas Elliman colleague Chris Leavitt.

It’s not unusual for a Palm Beach property to undergo a price reduction when the midpoint of the winter season passes without a sale, real estate observers say.

Echoing other agents and brokers, McIntosh said unseasonably cool-and-soggy weather in late December and throughout January resulted in sluggish real estate activity during what is usually a prime time for sales. She declined to comment further.

Glass doors in the main living area are open to the loggia by the lakeside swimming pool at a new house at 2315 Ibis Isle Road in Palm Beach. The property just underwent a price reduction to $22.5 million from $28.85 million.

Designed by architect Stephen Roy for Roy & Posey, the two-story house on Ibis Isle features interior finishes and furnishings by Palm Beach-based Lillian Fernandez Interiors. The house was built by contractor Mark Albright of Albright Construction.

Among the rooms, the living area has a 17-foot-high ceiling and floors covered in slabs of marble. A bank of glass doors opens onto the loggia by the infinity-edge pool for seamless indoor/outdoor living.

An attorney, Mark Sanderson is a property owner and manager whose portfolio of projects includes residential and commercial projects primarily in the Northeast and Florida, according to an online biographical sketch. He recently has focused on developing senior-living communities in Florida.

McIntosh represented the Sandersons when they bought their Ibis Isle lot for recorded $4.25 million in January 2020. In that deal, Elliman agents Joan Wenzel and Pamela Gotffried represented the sellers, Sandra and Albert D Hutzler III.

The Sandersons demolished a house on the property to accommodate their new one.

A number of homes on Ibis Isle have been updated or replaced in the wake of the sales boom that accompanied the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

