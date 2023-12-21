A priceless present: Springfield family gets keys to their home from Habitat for Humanity

Just in time for Christmas, Lisa Duke and her family received the keys to their Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri, home, complete with a Christmas tree they didn't think they'd have.

"This means so much to me and my family. I’m just speechless," Duke said in a statement. "It has been a very rough year for my family, so being able to close the year with a new home that’s ours gives us a little piece of joy to go into the new year with a fresh start."

About 40 people attended the dedication ceremony, which happened just hours after Duke purchased the home.

Duke is a single mother of three children and her adult brother lives with her. She works full time in the medical field, something that meant she could only put the required "sweat equity" hours in on Saturdays. Despite that, she was able to complete all of the Habitat program requirements in about two years.

According to a Habitat press release, the Duke family is most excited to have their own back yard.

During the ceremony, Duke received a tool kit from the Habitat Construction Manager Bill Majors, a yearlong Friends of the Zoo membership for Dickerson Park Zoo and some housewarming items from both Volt Credit Union and Friends of the Zoo and an American flag from the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody. This has been a lovely experience for me," Duke said during the ceremony. "I'm thankful for Habitat, because without you guys, this wouldn't have been possible."

The home's construction was funded by the 2022 Tool Belts & Bow Ties gala, presented by At HomeReal Estate. On April 8, 2022, local businesses, sponsors and individuals came together to raise over $165,000 for the home, according to a press release.

