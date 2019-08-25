Are Pricer AB (publ)’s (STO:PRIC B) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at Pricer AB (publ) (STO:PRIC B) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Pricer:

0.13 = kr109m ÷ (kr1.2b - kr322m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Pricer has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Pricer's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Pricer's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Electronic industry. Separate from Pricer's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Pricer currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 8.1% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Pricer's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Pricer.

Pricer's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Pricer has total liabilities of kr322m and total assets of kr1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Pricer's ROCE

With that in mind, Pricer's ROCE appears pretty good. There might be better investments than Pricer out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.