What Is Pricer's (STO:PRIC B) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Pricer (STO:PRIC B) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 35% share price pop in the last month. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 58%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Pricer

How Does Pricer's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Pricer's P/E of 17.20 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Pricer has a lower P/E than the average (20.1) in the electronic industry classification.

OM:PRIC B Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

Pricer's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Pricer, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's nice to see that Pricer grew EPS by a stonking 44% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 30% annually, over the last three years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Pricer's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Pricer holds net cash of kr90m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Pricer's P/E Ratio

Pricer has a P/E of 17.2. That's around the same as the average in the SE market, which is 18.1. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So at a glance we're a bit surprised that Pricer does not have a higher P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Pricer recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.7 to 17.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.