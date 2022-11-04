Prices are climbing. NJ voters are mad. So which party has the better plan for inflation?

When New Jerseyans show up to vote Tuesday, the worst inflation in 40 years and fears of a recession will weigh heavily on their minds.

That's sparked expectations an electoral "red wave" could sweep in Republicans and imperil even Democrats who seemed to be in safe Garden State districts just a few weeks ago. A Stockton University poll this week found that inflation or the economy was the top concern of more than one out of three state residents.

“Right now, when I look at the things are happening down in Washington, D.C., the out-of-control spending and any resulting inflation rate increases, supply chain problems, lack of energy independence − those are all predictable,” said Tom Kean Jr., the Republican seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski in the state's 7th Congressional District.

Starliga Darden, a cashier at Stop & Shop helps a customer bag their groceries and offers them a free reusable bag at the Ridgewood store. On the first day of the single use plastic bag ban, the store is providing reusable bags to its first 300 customers.

Democrats like Malinowksi counsel patience, saying measures they've passed to lower prescription drug prices, support computer-chip makers and build new infrastructure will boost the economy.

Who's right? As always, it's complicated. In interviews this week, economists and an energy analyst said the U.S. is suffering from two crises − the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine − beyond any politician's control. But they conceded that Democrats' ambitious spending plans under Joe Biden may have contributed to the headaches.

"A lot of this inflation evolution is beyond the control of the White House," said Parul Jain, an associate professor of finance and economics at Rutgers Business School. But the current administration "always has to answer" for tough times, she added.

Going beyond the election rhetoric, here's what the experts had to say.

What's really behind the rise in inflation?

The main culprits were the one-two punch of the coronavirus and the invasion in Ukraine, according to economists interviewed by The Record and NorthJersey.com.

“The pandemic really screwed up production and distribution in the national and world economy,” said Charles Steindel, New Jersey's chief economist under then-Gov. Chris Christie and a former senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York. COVID caused shortages of raw materials and finished products, bottlenecks in international shipping and labor shortages that drove up prices across the globe.

Story continues

Lockdowns have continued in China almost to this day, but most economists expected the impact to be temporary, Jain said. But then the war in Europe arrived, upending global energy and food markets. Russia supplies 10% of the world's petroleum, noted Robert Sinclair, a spokesperson for the AAA Northeast Region auto club, and Ukraine is one of the globe's major grain producers. The invasion came "at the worst time," Jain said.

For subscribers: These are our choices for North Jersey for Congress in the 2022 midterms | Editorial

More: Want a scare? Check out prices in the candy aisle as NJ confronts Halloween inflation

How much is government spending to blame?

Experts are still debating the effect, but the huge injection of cash under both the Trump and Biden administrations likely had an impact, said Steindel and Jain.

Seeking to keep businesses and consumers afloat during the pandemic, then-President Donald Trump and Congress approved about $3.7 trillion in relief packages in 2020. In 2021, Biden and Democrats in Congress added the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with direct cash payments to taxpayers, a boost in the Child Tax Credit and hundreds of millions of dollars for local governments. Republicans and Democrats then passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

All that extra money sloshing around an economy still struggling to reach full capacity likely added to inflationary pressures. "Maybe they should have done less of that," said Steindal.

Could more U.S. oil drilling lower prices?

It's a favorite argument of Republicans, but it's unclear U.S. companies have the means, or the interest, to produce more right now, said Denton Cinquegrana, an analyst with the Rockville, Maryland-based Oil Price Information Service.

Domestic refineries that turn petroleum into gasoline, jet fuel and other products are already running at capacity, so more oil production wouldn’t bring down gas prices.

U.S. crude tends to be light and sweet − meaning it's lower in density and sulfur. That's "not the greatest fit for U.S. refiners that are looking for heavy/sour," according to Cinquegrana. "Even if Biden allowed for more drilling, would producers do it?”

Added Sinclair, “If there was crude oil coming out of all our ears, it would not do a thing to affect prices, because there are not enough refineries to turn it into gasoline."

What could Washington do?

Making a serious dent in economic forces can take years. But Democrats say they are trying, pointing to two measures passed this summer − the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

CHIPS, passed with bipartisan support, provided $280 billion in federal funding to help build up the American computer-chip industry, so the U.S. isn't as reliant on China and other foreign producers.

A shortage of those chips was "one of the causes of the inflation that we’re seeing right now,” Malinowski said, and reform was needed "particularly urgently" given the national security implications.

The Inflation Reduction Act, backed only by Democrats, appropriated billions to support climate-friendly wind and solar, electric vehicles and other energy projects. It also gave the government the right to negotiate prices with the drug industry and increased health insurance subsidies.

Worthy or not, the act won't ease current inflationary pressures "other than to send out a strong signal from the administration," said Jain. The CHIPS Act, likewise, will take time to produce results in the U.S., she said.

Steindel was skeptical that the Inflation Reduction Act would ease expenses in the near term, but Americans should eventually see some benefit now that Medicare can bargain for lower drug prices, he said.

“The investments in new energy technology might, over the longer run, benefit technology in general and boost productivity somewhat,” he wrote in an email. “That would tend to reduce inflation a bit, but it's very hard to put any numbers on the amount and timing."

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Montclair Democrat who represents the 11th District, said the infrastructure package will also help, with funding to build up area ports as well as the Gateway tunnel project.

“We're trying desperately to jump-start our economy, to plan for the future of our economy and the competition that we face against places like China, and at the same time combat inflation,” she said.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter: @danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ midterm elections 2022: Comparing party plans for inflation