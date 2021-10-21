Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the company's office in Rotterdam
Siddharth Cavale
·2 min read

By Siddharth Cavale

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs.

The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit margin guidance, defying some analysts' fears of a cut.

However, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly saw little let up in inflationary pressures, in a potential blow to central bankers who are hoping the current spike in prices will be transitory.

"We expect inflation to be higher next year than this year," he said on a media call.

Unilever said its underlying sales rose 2.5% in the three months ended Sept. 30, above the 2.2% forecast by analysts in a company supplied consensus.

Growth was helped by demand in the United States, India, China and Turkey, while a 4.1% increase in prices more than offset a 1.5% decline in volumes.

Consumer goods companies face soaring prices of raw materials such as energy, edible oils and packaging, as well as higher transport costs as economies recover from the pandemic.

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle raised its full-year sales target on Wednesday as it also hiked prices to cope with the extra costs.

But analysts say Unilever faces a tougher task as it makes about 60% of turnover in emerging markets, where inflationary pressures are fiercest. In July, the group cut its full-year operating margin forecast to "about flat" from "slightly up."

The company said on Thursday that, despite cost inflation remaining at "strongly elevated levels," it was sticking with that latest forecast.

Unilever's shares are down around 13% this year.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in BengaluruEditing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Update – $80.98 Pivot Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration to Downside

    The direction of the December WTI crude oil market on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $82.13.

  • Birkin bag maker Hermes shrugs off China slowdown, sales beat forecasts

    Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes grew by 31% in the third quarter, beating market expectations even as the pace of the rebound from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic slowed down from the previous three months. Analysts had expected comparable revenues at the French luxury group, which strip out currency fluctuations, to grow by 21% in the three months to September, according to a consensus cited by UBS. Luxury goods companies have recovered sharply from the fallout of the health emergency, lifted by strong demand for high-end wares as lockdowns ease across the world and consumers return to socialising.

  • Shares Plunge; Report of Bond Extension: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s shares plunged after ending discussions to sell a stake in its property-management arm, even as REDD reported that the cash-strapped developer secured an extension on a bond.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • Tesla Takes $51M Impairment Charge for Bitcoin Holdings in Third Quarter

    The electric car maker reported no new sales or purchases of bitcoin in the third quarter.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock