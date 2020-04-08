PriceSmart Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 45 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 which ended on February 29, 2020.

Comments from Sherry Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer

"As always, and especially in response to the threats caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that we face in our 13 different markets, our top priority is to provide a safe work environment for our employees, who in turn ensure that our members have uninterrupted access to fresh, affordable food and basic goods, especially now. We have proactively taken numerous precautions to keep our warehouses clean, our members safe and our employees informed of current and developing best practices to reduce the risk of exposure. We have adopted additional and novel initiatives to provide goods and services to, and transact with, our members in ways that reduce the need for physical contact. We continuously adapt our practices to utilize our warehouse clubs and distribution centers most effectively, manage our supply chain to ensure a continued supply of essential goods, and expedite our adoption of technological innovation, despite continual changes caused by the effects of this pandemic. We also are working to deploy our workforce in a thoughtful manner, including by developing a program to teach employees skills so they can support our efforts to provide members with additional alternative ways to shop. I am so incredibly proud of the extraordinary work and selflessness of our employees at all levels of the company under extremely challenging conditions.

As noted in our March 2020 Merchandise Sales press release, we saw a significant increase in our net merchandise sales in March driven in part by initial stockpiling, primarily of foods and essentials. Following a strong start, sales moderated and later decreased in the second half of the month as various governments in our markets responded to the outbreak with travel restrictions, 'shelter in place' advisories, curfews, and social distancing measures. Many governments have imposed or are experimenting with policies and restrictions affecting the retail sectors of our markets. Many of these policies and restrictions have resulted in limiting access for our members and impacting our club operations, including temporary club closures, limits on the number of days during the week and hours per day our clubs can be open, restrictions on segments of the population permitted to shop on particular days, and limits on the number of people that can be in a club. These restrictions change day-to-day and vary from market-by-market.

To best accommodate our members within these developing restrictions, we have introduced an online catalog that enables our members to see, almost real-time, the availability of products for all clubs. For certain warehouse clubs, we have launched curbside pickup and home delivery by us or in coordination with third-party delivery services. We also are launching online ordering and pick-up at club, which we refer to as "Click and Go." Where we have experienced the most significant limitations, we have offered a "drive-through" alternative with a limited offering of basic goods. We are committed to making sure our members have the essential items they need during this difficult time. However, we expect the impact of the pandemic and the related varied restrictions on our operations to adversely affect traffic and sales over the next few months.