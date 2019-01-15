Here’s What PriceSmart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll evaluate PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for PriceSmart:

0.15 = US$131m ÷ (US$1.2b – US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

So, PriceSmart has an ROCE of 15%.

See our latest analysis for PriceSmart

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is PriceSmart’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that PriceSmart’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.6% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from PriceSmart’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

PriceSmart’s current ROCE of 15% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 23% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

NasdaqGS:PSMT Last Perf January 15th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for PriceSmart.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect PriceSmart’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PriceSmart has total liabilities of US$349m and total assets of US$1.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On PriceSmart’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, PriceSmart could be worth a closer look. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.