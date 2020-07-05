Is PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) A Good Stock To Buy?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) a safe stock to buy now? Prominent investors were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions shrunk by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PSMT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). PSMT was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with PSMT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -39% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PSMT over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, holds the biggest position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Renaissance Technologies has a $22.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Renaissance Technologies's heels is Winton Capital Management, led by David Harding, holding a $3.4 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that hold long positions contain Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), around 0.09% of its 13F portfolio. AlphaCrest Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PSMT.