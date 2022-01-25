Priceville police officer injured in shooting

Jan. 24—Two men, including a Priceville police officer, were shot Monday afternoon as local authorities were investigating a suspicious person call in Priceville, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the officer was taken by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital with what is to be believed non-life-threatening injuries.

"One officer was hit, and the male suspect was also shot in the incident on Emory Drive," Swafford said.

The suspect was also taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Swafford said medical responders initially planned to airlift the officer to Huntsville for treatment but then opted to take him to Decatur Morgan.

Swafford said he could not release the names of the victims. "We're assisting Priceville Police Department with the incident and ALEA will take over the investigation."

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m., he said. A call about a suspicious person on Emory Drive was received at 2:14 p.m., according to Swafford.

After the shooting report, Priceville schools were placed on lockdown for 10 to 15 minutes, Swafford said.

Also responding at the shooting scene were Decatur Police and Somerville Police.

This story will be updated.

