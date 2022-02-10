Priceville school threat deemed not credible

Feb. 10—Three juveniles face disciplinary action and a fourth could face a felony terrorist threat charge for allegedly being involved in a social media shooting threat involving Priceville Junior High on Tuesday night.

The incident saw more than 20 law enforcement officers investigate the incident, which authorities later deemed "not credible."

Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said "a group of six friends" posted a threat on the social media platform Snapchat on Tuesday that included an image of a gunman carrying a long rifle with text of the threat. He said it appears to be an isolated incident.

One juvenile potentially could be charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony in Alabama, which is punishable from 366 days up to 10 years in state prison. Swafford said the individual will be referred to juvenile court and three others are facing administrative action by Morgan County Schools, a system that includes Priceville Junior High.

"(The threat) involved a person in a selfie holding either a rifle or shotgun with text of a threat actually on the image," Swafford said. "During the investigation, it was deemed not a credible threat."

The Priceville Police Department led the investigation and was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Swafford said a number of students and parents called Morgan County 911 at about 8 p.m. Tuesday to report the social media threats. Some students provided law enforcement officers with screen shots of the threatening posts, he added.

Wednesday's school schedule was not interrupted, and an increased presence of Sheriff's Office and Priceville police vehicles was seen around the school throughout the day. Two school resource officers patrolled the campus, too.

During the investigation, 153 work hours from law enforcement agencies went into neutralizing the possible threat and locating and interviewing those involved, Swafford said.

"It's not often we get threats to this degree at a school, but it is good to know the process and protocol worked as it was intended," he said.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robbie Elliott said the students involved could face disciplinary action as set in the board's policy.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said he appreciated students and parents who reached out to Morgan 911 and the agencies that worked to ensure the safety of the students and school.

"I cannot stress how seriously we take any threat against our area schools. I am thankful for the work of the Priceville Police Department and our deputies and investigators. Both groups worked through the night to ensure we could have a safe school day in Priceville," the sheriff said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.