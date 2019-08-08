Pricey 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV nails the look and feel, but has maddening oversight

The ★★★ 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUV is a masterclass in the meaning and value of a strong brand. It’s not the fastest, most powerful or most capable vehicle in its class, but people will happily pay a premium for the new compact luxury SUV. Why? Because the new Evoque nails the look and feel owners expect from Land Rover, and that makes the whole greater than the sum of its parts.

Range Rover read the tea leaves early. The brand was among the first to realize people wanted SUVs in all shapes and sizes. The original Evoque, which went on sale as a 2012 model, was the brand’s first step beyond big boxy off-roaders to offer a full family of vehicles with a range of prices and capabilities.

Full disclosure: I never cared for that first-generation Evoque. I thought it was under-powered, overpriced and had an inconveniently small interior.

The 2020 that just went on sale remedies those issues and more.

How much?

Evoque prices start at $42,650. All-wheel drive, a 2.0L turbocharged engine and nine-speed automatic transmission are standard. The base model has 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Mild hybrid models badged R-Dynamic have a higher output 2.0L engine and 48-volt starter-generator to produce 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. The mild hybrid allows R-Dynamic models to score the same EPA fuel economy rating as the less powerful base engine.

R-Dynamic prices start at $46,600.

I tested a loaded Evoque First Edition model that had the base 246-hp engine and features including leather upholstery, 21-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, dual touch screens, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control and more.

It stickered at $58,220. All prices exclude destination charges.

The Evoque’s competition includes the Audi Q3, BMW X2, Cadillac XT4, Infiniti QX30, Jeep Cherokee, Mercedes GLA 250 and Volvo XC40.

Evoque prices are at the high end of the segment.

Every time I walked up to the Evoque, I mentally evaluated its competition and decided it was overpriced. But every time I drove it, I found myself thinking, “Yeah, if I had to spend $60 grand on a small SUV, this is the one I’d get.”

That’s what happens when a vehicle's design, features and brand align perfectly.

Is it too much to ask for a tuning dial?

The new Evoque retains its predecessor’s modern and distinctive exterior with a smooth profile, rising beltline and long roofline. The high beltline and small rear window would create very poor visibility in vehicles without blind spot alert and video rear-view mirror.

The most noticeable changes are slim LED headlights and flush door handles that pop out for opening when you press a button and retract when the vehicle starts or is locked.

The interior is similarly uncluttered. Twin touch screens and a pair of multifunction dials eliminate many buttons and dials.

The layout works well, with a couple of omissions I suspect will grow irritating over time: There’s no tuning dial for the audio system, a maddening oversight automakers continue to repeat. In addition, Apple CarPlay doesn’t start automatically. Every time I started the car, a message asked if I wanted to use Land Rover’s inferior app or CarPlay. I have never preferred an automaker’s jerry-rigged interface more than Apple’s, and nothing in Land Rover’s history with advanced electronics says that’s changing today.