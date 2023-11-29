Pricey project: Roswell turns to county for help with failing septic systems, new project

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Commissioners got an update Monday on the long-delayed project to deal with sewage problems in the village of Roswell.

Nick Mill, vice president of ADR & Associates of Newark, outlined plans for a $6.8 million sewage system to address the issue. It would serve around 104 customers in the village.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency conducted multiple tests of the water in Beaverdam Creek in 2013, 2016 and 2018. Water samples were well in excess of public health standards for E. coli. The contamination has been traced to failing septic systems in the village. There are septic systems that are connected directly to the storm water system that goes directly to the creek.

Since the village doesn't have the funding to build a sewage treatment plant, it has asked the county to take on the project.

Potential funding sources outlined

Mill estimated that the proposed collection system would cost $4 million to build, and the treatment plant would be around $2.8 million.

He outlined potential sources of funding to pay for the project. There is already a $1 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers available that could pay for design work. Other grants could come from the Ohio EPA, the Appalachian Regional Commission, Community Development Block Grants, the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Department of Development.

Mill also provided a timeline for the project. Design work would be done during the winter of 2024 to the spring of 2025. Permitting would be done during the summer of 2025, as well as applying for funding. Property acquisition would be done during the summer and fall of 2025. The main piece of property needed would be a site for the plant. Construction would take from a year to 18 months, beginning in 2026.

At one time, the county had considered a regional sewer system to serve not only Roswell but also Midvale, Barnhill and Brightwood. Michael Jones, director of the Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District, said the cost for the project was more than the funding available.

Keeping residents informed

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl asked Jones if town hall meetings would be held to inform residents about the project.

"Any time that you're making major change, the town needs to understand, the village needs to understand, the options are very limited," he said. "They've got EPA orders. Something needs to be done. They don't have the finances to be able to do it. The county is willing, potentially, to come in and go through the process to make sure the environment is protected, and homes are protected, because they're too small to put septic tanks on."

Lots in the village are too small to accommodate septic systems that are now required by law.

"I just think it needs to be made clear to them on what the options are and why it needs to be done. You don't have a lot of choices here. The EPA already knows that there is an issue here and this is a way of correcting it," Abbuhl said.

In 2021, Roswell council voted down a resolution that would have allowed the county sewer district to proceed with planning and engineering of a sanitary sewer system. Later that year, council reversed that vote.

Contacted by The T-R, Mayor Mitch Belknap said village officials are supportive of the project.

