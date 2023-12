PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a homicide late Saturday night.

Officers on scene responded to the 600 block of South Wilson Ave where they found one person dead.

Information is limited as police are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to give the Prichard Police Department a call.

