Prichard woman accused of killing grandson pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of killing her grandson in Prichard pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Mary Jordan, 76, was arrested on Nov. 15 after her grandson, 38-year-old Dana Jordan, was shot and killed at a home on Circle Drive.

Jordan previously confessed to the homicide, according to court documents.

Those documents also said that Jordan was upset about something Dana did the night before he was killed. She then allegedly shot him multiple times.

Neighbors at the crime scene only had positive things to say about Jordan.

Gregory Carroll Sr. said he has lived next door to Jordan for 15 years.

“Sometimes I would come out on the porch, and she would say good morning to me, and I say good morning back to her,” he said.

“That’s the kind of person she is. If I needed something, if I needed a favor, she was always willing to help and that’s what I love and admire about her.”

Ten of Jordan’s family members were in the courtroom Wednesday supporting her. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2.

