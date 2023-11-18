Prichard woman confesses to killing her grandson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of killing her grandson on Wednesday has confessed to the crime.

Mary Jordan, 76, confessed to killing Dana Jordan, 38, according to court documents News 5 has obtained. The incident occurred at 434 Circle Drive in Prichard.

Jordan was booked into jail Wednesday and charged with murder.

According to the documents, she was upset with her grandson about something that occurred the night before Dana was killed. She then allegedly shot him several times.

Jordan — who may have dementia, according to the documents — was granted bond, but she remains in jail as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors at the scene wept as they watched the grandson be taken from the house. They said the accusation about Jordan didn’t match the woman they knew.

Gregory Carroll Sr. says he has lived next door to Jordan for 15 years.

“Sometimes I would come out on the porch, and she would say good morning to me, and I say good morning back to her,” he said.

“That’s the kind of person she is. If I needed something, if I needed a favor, she was always willing to help and that’s what I love and admire about her.”

Her next court date is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

