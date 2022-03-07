Priciest Gas In Nation; Student Found Dead | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into Northern California's top stories, residents should know that gas prices are still creeping up and hitting a new record each day amid inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, the statewide average price for regular gasoline rose to $5.28, up 11 cents from the previous day. Across the Bay Area, drivers were paying an average of 10 to 20 cents higher than the state average, according to data from AAA. In Napa County, stations were charging an average of $5.46 a gallon — the highest average in the region.

Just a week ago drivers in the Stockton and Lodi areas were paying $4.70, and a month ago saw prices of $4.52 a gallon.

From a student who was found dead at the California School for the Blind during a routine dorm check to a Dublin mother who organized a donation drive to help Ukrainians while her relatives are trapped in Kyiv — here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Fremont Student Found Dead At CA School For The Blind

Authorities found an unresponsive student in a dorm room during a routine morning check.

Dublin Mom Launches Donation Drive For Ukrainians, Family In Kyiv



A Dublin woman, who has family trapped, in Kyiv took action by organizing her own donation drive in the Tri-Valley.

2 Bay Area Educators Among 9 Statewide To Get Human Rights Award

The awards honor teachers for their outstanding commitment to social justice and for promoting and protecting human and civil rights.

Newsom Orders CA Agencies To Terminate Contracts With Russia

The governor signed an executive order forcing all state agencies to comply with sanctions on Russia and for businesses to support Ukraine.

UC Berkeley Enrollment Capped, But Few Students Turned Away By State Supreme Court Decision

The California Supreme Court agreed with a lower court’s order that UC Berkeley cap its enrollment.

Music Producer Asks Judge To Allow Deposition Of Singer

A music producer alleges Phoebe Bridgers made false statements on social media as part of a vendetta to destroy his reputation.

CA Bill Aims To Cut Interest Levied By Courts In Debt Cases

Interest levied by California courts on unpaid consumer and personal debt would be cut by more than half if a new bill passes.

Fremont Celebrates Well-Known Police Officer's Life

Services for a well-known and respected police officer who died unexpectedly in February took place in Fremont Saturday morning.

Bart Single-Tracking At Lafayette For Cable Replacement Work

BART is advising riders that it is single-tracking trains all day Sunday on its Yellow Line.

CA Man Attacks Officer With Stolen Walmart Baseball Bat

A man in Southern California faces charges including the attempted an murder of a police officer after he was approached.

SF Offers Free Tulip Picking Day In Union Square

A "massive" free pop up tulip garden arrived in Union Square on Saturday.

Gilroy Transitions Back To In-Person Meetings As COVID Rules Ease

The town will reintroduce in-person meetings following guidance to ease pandemic restrictions in Santa Clara County.

CA Mother Accused Of Lying About Abduction, Officials Say

In 2016, a California woman turned up weeks after she claimed she'd been kidnapped at gunpoint. Officials said her narrative was false.

Bay Area Gas Prices Surge To Highest In The U.S.

California average price for regular gas reached another record high on Sunday but Bay Area residents were feeling the most sticker shock.

























