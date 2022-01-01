Priciest Home + Hogan Mansion: MD's Top Real Estate News Of 2021

MARYLAND — It's been a busy year for the Maryland housing market. Prices soared as buyers outnumbered sellers. All this competition made for an exciting year of real estate news.

The state's most expensive property has been on the market for about 500 days. The governor and his wife bought a mansion to live in after their political tenure.

MLB, NFL and PGA athletes listed their homes across Maryland. A group from the U.S. Naval Academy also put a colonial property up for sale.

One house was featured in a TV show. Others were home to a school official, a blogger and a coronavirus tracker. A final listing touted a goth look and casket decorations.

Here are Maryland's 10 best real estate stories of 2021:



Maryland's most expensive house for sale at $20 million is a former monastery built as a private home and owned by the Phillips Seafood founder.

Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, bought a $1.1 million mansion in Davidsonville. Here's a look at their purchase.

See inside this luxury condo in Baltimore, owned by former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey.

This house was owned by an NFL Pro Bowler. It features views of Liberty Reservoir.

A professional golfer from Anne Arundel County sold his Eastport home for almost $1.4 million. The custom house features an indoor putting green.

The Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation Center listed one of its off-campus properties for $4 million. The historic real estate is no longer on the market. Redfin reported that the land sold for about $4.7 million, but state records show that the alumni association still owns the lot.

Story continues

This Baltimore house seen on "Homicide: Life on the Street" has more than 10,000 square feet of space, according to Redfin. The owner has a contingent offer.

This property in Bel Air offers an opportunity to "bring a beautiful old home back to its former glory," the listing says. The $305,000 residence housed a longtime superintendent of Harford County Public Schools.

See inside this Owings Mills home, owned by the co-creator of the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard and her late husband. The sale is now pending.

This Baltimore area home sported a goth look before it sold for $245,000. Decorations included coffins and mirrors on the ceiling. This decor paired with memorabilia for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Have a story idea? Please contact me at jacob.baumgart@patch.com with any pitches, tips or questions. Follow me on Twitter @JacobBaumgart and on Facebook @JacobBaumgartJournalist to stay up-to-date with the latest Anne Arundel County news.

This article originally appeared on the Annapolis Patch