The priciest homes in Greater Lansing feature great amenities. Here's a look inside

LANSING — The Greater Lansing area is expected to be in the top quarter of the nation's best metro real estate markets this year, according to the Realtors.com.

With an anticipated lowering of interest rates, the Lansing area market could see more activity this year as people who were on the fence may decide to buy or sell, said Doug Petroff, president of the Greater Lansing Association of Realtors.

The area is the most affordable of the three major metro areas in the state, with an average home sale in 2023 that ranged from $197,000 in Ingham County to $249,000 in Clinton County. The state average, according to Forbes data, was $256,000.

On the high end of the scale, the current market has around a dozen million-dollar homes for sale, from a $2 million sprawling East Lansing home to a far smaller $1 million home on a golf course in Lansing.

Here are Take a (virtual) tour of some of the most expensive homes for sale in the Greater Lansing area:

6385 Heathfield Drive in East Lansing. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

East Lansing: $2 million for a six bed, six and a half bath, 9,080-square-foot home at 6385 Heathfield Drive. Described as a “one-of-a-kind trophy home” that includes a 1.28-acre lot, the home also has a humidor room, movie theater, three-floor elevator and “his and her” on opposite sides of the home. The home is noted for its woodwork, including moldings and millwork described as “exceptional.” Some of the lower level includes cherry finishes. The home was built in 2010. The main first-floor suite has a private terrace and marble primary bath with hydrotherapy tub. The home, which also has wine and scotch cellars, has a full house generator and 250 zone security system.

Okemos: $1.75 million for a five bed, five and a half bath, 6,969-square-foot home (sale pending) at 1430 Wandering Way. The French "chateau-inspired home" features Michigan limestone, two main floor studies, tall ceilings and a bi-level garage with space for at least six cars. There are high-end kitchen fixtures, a great room with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace as well as a bonus room with a dormered ceiling. The home includes a full house generator.

A home at 35 Monarch Lane in Okemos, pictured Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Okemos: $1.5 million for a six bed, four and a half bath, 4,111-square-foot home at 35 Monarch Lane. The home is next to a 13-acre nature preserve with home owners association-maintained trails. It also features a pond with a waterfall and a kitchen with high-end appliances and a butler pantry with a sink. The house has an office, a primary bedroom on the main floor, three bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms and a recreational room downstairs.

6090 Standish Court in East Lansing. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

East Lansing: $1.4 million for a five bed, three and a half bath, 7,384-square-foot home at 6090 Standish Court (sale pending). The Nantucket-inspired home is on a cul-de-sac in the Whitehills Woods neighborhood. It has three fireplaces, including both gas and wood. There are primary suites on the main and second floor, with workout and entertainment spaces along with dual offices. The house has custom Dutch Mill cabinetry, New York slate porches and a private wooded lot.

East Lansing: $1.2 million for a five bed, four and a half bath, 6,924-square-foot home at 5570 N. Okemos Road. The home features an indoor basketball court (that can be reworked as living space or an office) and a waterfall pool. There is an attached office, or in-law suite, on the 10-acre property. There is a two-story foyer with a primary and a secondary suite upstairs. The walk-out basement includes a big screen theater, wet bar, a bedroom and extra basement space.

A home at 109 Daggertail Lane in Okemos, pictured Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Okemos: $1.2 million for a four bed, four and a half bath, 6,887-square-foot home at 109 Daggertail Lane. The home is on about 3.5 acres next to a 140-acre preserve. The inside is an open plan ranch home with 15-foot ceilings, entertainment space and it is built to be accessible for aging in place. It also has a finished walk-out basement, a concrete deck and a home generator.

Okemos: $1.1 million for a three bed, three and a half bath, 8,754-square-foot home at 40 Monarch Lane. The 1996-built stone home backs up to the same 140-acre preserve as another home on the list, but several hundred thousand dollars cheaper. The home has" fireproof construction with thick concrete walls and foundation" with a large fireplace and tall ceilings. It has an elevator, along with a snack bar in the primary bedroom and screened porches on the first and second floors.

A home at 6240 West Reynolds Road in Haslett, pictured Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Haslett: $1.1 million for a four bed, three bath, 2,729-square-foot home at 6240 W. Reynolds Road. This lakefront home, at Lake Lansing, was remodeled in 2017 with a modern exterior and interior touches. There is a "wine room with 1920's vault door" and a kitchen filled with high-end appliances. An office/dining space has a lake view. A dock, deck, firepit and outdoor kitchen help to fill the outdoor space.

6355 Heathfield Road in East Lansing. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

East Lansing: $1.1 million for a five bed, six and a half bath, 5,308-square-foot home at 6355 Heathfield Drive. The home is listed as "one of the largest and most serene and ecologically friendly homesites" in the Greater Lansing area. It has a home generator and electric car chargers in the four-car garage. The main floor has 10-foot ceilings and the kitchen has high-end appliances. A primary suite has a large bath with heated floors and "glorious tree-top views and sunsets."

5080 Hawk Hollow Dr. in East Lansing. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Bath: $1.2 million for a three bed, three and a half bath, 4,842-square-foot home at 5080 E. Hawk Hollow Drive. The home backs up to Hawk Hollow Golf Course, with a courtyard patio view. It has a French provincial styled kitchen with a separate garage entrance for caterers. The private bath has heated floors, a claw foot tub and plenty of marble.

1445 Cambridge Rd. in Lansing. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Lansing: $1 million for a 4 bed, 3.5+ bath, 9,164-square-foot home at 1445 Cambridge Road. The home is on a half-acre lot and has an indoor lap pool along with exercise space and a sauna. The home backs up to the Country Club Golf Course. The main floor has a library with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The basement is finished like a pub, with a full bar, gaming space, a gym and a craft room.

