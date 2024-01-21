Pride on the Bay: Erie's annual PrideFest will shift to new location from Perry Square

Erie PrideFest has a new home and name for 2024.

Organizer NWPA Pride Alliance will move the one-day event to Liberty Park and Highmark Amphitheater on Erie's bayfront.

Pride on the Bay is scheduled for June 29, a Saturday. It was one of a number of announcements Sunday from NWPA Pride Alliance about its events schedule for this year.

Perry Square for years has been the base for Erie PrideFest. "After much consideration, NWPA Pride Alliance has decided a new venue would better serve the growing safety needs of the largest one-day festival in the city," organizers wrote in a news release.

The thousands-strong Pride Parade that has launched the event each year will instead take place June 30, a Sunday and a day after Pride on the Bay. Participants will march on State Street from 11th Street north to Perry Square. Registration will open this coming spring.

NWPA Pride Alliance said it means to add other enhancements to the Pride on the Bay weekend. Event times, vendor registration and volunteer opportunities will be announced.

NWPA Pride Alliance events for 2024

In addition to Pride on the Bay and the Pride Parade, NWPA Pride Alliance announced the following events schedule:

Pride Prom, May 25 . Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 1. on nwpapride.org for the second annual event, which will take place at the Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center, 7794 Peach St.

Meadville Pride and Street Fair, July 27 . Opening ceremonies for the third annual event will take place at Diamond Park with speakers and drag performances. A march around the Diamond will follow.

Pride Picnic, Aug. 10: The 31st annual picnic will take place at the Rotary Pavilion at Presque Isle State Park.

The Alliance said in a news release that additional events including Pride Day at Waldameer Park & Water World and Pride Nights with the Erie SeaWolves and Erie Otters will be announced.

NWPA Pride Alliance is a 501(c)(3) that works to improve the visibility of the Queer/LGBTQIA+ community in the greater Erie area. Its mission is to enhance visibility, foster unity and promote acceptance through diverse events and programs to create an inclusive space for all in northwestern Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA PrideFest relocated, renamed for 2024 by NWPA Pride Alliance