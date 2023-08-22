Pride flag killing suspect’s social media included anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-police content, authorities say

Alisha Ebrahimji, Josh Campbell and Taylor Romine, CNN
·5 min read
28
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The man accused of fatally shooting a Southern California clothing store owner after an argument about a rainbow Pride flag hanging outside her business, had social media accounts containing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-law-enforcement material, sheriff’s office officials said in a Monday news conference.

Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton, 66, died from a gunshot wound Friday evening at her store, Mag.Pi, in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles by car east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspected shooter, Travis Ikeguchi, 27, also died following a shootout with deputies after fleeing the first shooting, authorities said.

Ikeguchi had torn down the flag and yelled “many homophobic slurs” toward Carleton and shot Carleton when she confronted him, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. Ikeguchi had also made “several disparaging remarks” about the flag before shooting Carleton, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The store’s flag has been torn down several times before, but it was always replaced with a bigger flag, Carleton’s daughter, Ari Carleton told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Carleton, who did not identify as LGBTQ+, advocated for “everyone in the community,” Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+, an organization with which she worked closely and to which she was a large donor, said in a statement.

The attack comes as LGBTQ+ people and their supporters have faced threats and acts of violence alongside “an unprecedented wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2023,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived – they are real, tangible and dangerous,” the group’s president, Kelley Robinson, said in June when it declared a national state of emergency for the community.

“This is absolutely horrific,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a social media post about the shooting. “This disgusting hate has no place in” California.

Suspect posted anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric online

When deputies tried to apprehend Ikeguchi, the suspect shot at San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies, striking several of their vehicles, the deputies returned fire and shot Ikeguchi, who died at the scene, Dicus said. A gun recovered where Ikeguchi died appears to be the same gun used to shoot Carleton, according to the sheriff.

Investigators still are investigating the motive in Carleton’s killing, Dicus said.

Ikeguchi, who lived in Cedar Glen, had social media accounts containing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-law enforcement material, sheriff officials said in a news conference late Monday.

Platforms used by the suspect included Twitter, recently rebranded as X; as well as Gab, a platform popular among far-right extremists.

Authorities were aware of an X account belonging to the suspect that contained a burning Pride flag as its pinned post, Dicus said Monday.

An X account appearing to belong to Ikeguchi contained numerous anti-LGBTQ+ posts, according to a review by CNN. Another post was critical of abortion and same-sex marriage, describing both as a “war” against family values.

In a post critical of law enforcement, the user accused officers of using “sociopathic schemes.”

A fearless and selfless community advocate

“She was so fearless, and any negative reaction she just powered through,” Ari Carleton said, adding her mom was never afraid for her safety and wasn’t afraid to stand up to anybody.

When Lauri Carleton’s family returned home after the shooting Friday night, a package with a new Pride flag was waiting at their doorstep to replace the existing one since it had faded from the sun, Ari Carleton said.

She described her mother as selfless, kind and compassionate. During the winter when people in San Bernardino County were impacted by heavy snowfall, her parents opened a storefront next to Mag.Pi, to hand out food and supplies.

“I know that she passed standing up for something she believed in,” Ari Carleton said.

Countless people have reached out to the family to share what her mom and the flag meant to them, including a family friend who said the flag inspired that person several weeks ago to come out to her family, Ari Carleton said.

“I want to make sure that … we just focus on who she was as a person – just beautiful inside and out – and that we all move forward by preaching love and acceptance and equality in her honor,” Ari Carleton said.

Hollywood director Paul Feig paid tribute to Lauri Carleton, calling her a wonderful friend.

“We are all devastated for her husband, Bort, and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally,” Feig wrote in an Instagram post.

“This intolerance has to end,” he said. “Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love.”

Lauri Carleton’s boutique sells shoes, clothing, jewelry, vintage items and gifts.

A career in fashion began early in Lauri Carleton’s life as she worked in her family’s clothing shop and attended ArtCenter College of Design, a private university in Pasadena, California, according to the store’s website.

Lauri Carleton and her husband were married for 28 years and share “a blended family of nine children,” according to the website. The couple’s interests included traveling, architecture, design, fine art, food and fashion.

“Lauri was the gap between the LGBT community and everyone up here,” Matthew Clevenger, friend and co-founder of Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ said on “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday. “She was security for a lot of people because of these flags, she was the brave one.”

“It is not a shock that this occurred in this area, nobody is shocked that gun violence occurred because of somebody having a gay flag up, Clevenger said. “It’s just that we didn’t expect it to happen to someone that was an ally like Lauri, a woman married to a man with a blended family of nine children.”

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

Recommended Stories

  • These 5 states have the highest risk of a mass school shooting, according to a new study

    New research gives insight into how likely a state is to experience a mass school shooting.

  • Watch India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live

    Chandrayaan-3, India's latest mission to the moon, is set to undertake its key final stage today as the unmanned spacecraft attempts a soft landing on the lunar surface — 40 days after its launch from the southern part of the South Asian nation. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will livestream the launch that will begin at 4:50am PT on August 23 (5:20pm IST), over half an hour before the targeted landing time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST). On Tuesday, ISRO confirmed that the mission was on schedule and said the systems were undergoing regular checks, and smooth sailing continued.

  • The Game Awards 2023 will stream live on December 7th

    The 10th annual show is scheduled to stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7th, 2023.

  • The best mobile microphones for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick the best one for your needs.

  • Spanish government official calls for Rubiales' resignation after soccer federation president kissed player

    A high-ranking Spanish government official called Rubiales' unsolicited kiss "an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure."

  • Netflix announces interactive story game for ‘Love is Blind’ fans

    Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.

  • Sidus Space acquires Exo-Space to ramp up on orbit data offerings

    Sidus Space is taking another step toward full vertical integration with the acquisition of California-based Exo-Space, a startup that offers edge computing on orbit. While the exact financial details were not disclosed, Sidus is paying cash for 15% of Exo-Space, in return for the startup’s contract revenues. The remainder of the acquisition is being paid via stock options and performance incentives, Sidus said in a statement.

  • Grip Security raises $41M to help enterprises manage their SaaS identity risk

    Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging a bit to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.

  • Teen TikTok star survives fall from 80-foot cliff, family sets up GoFundMe for medical bills: 'I'm simply a human asking for help'

    TikTok star Caleb Coffee, who has over 11M followers, recently made headlines after he fell off of a cliff in Hawaii.

  • What is the Pants Store that’s coming up in a lot of Bama Rush videos?

    Bama Rush once again took over TikTok in the month of August and some followers are digging deeper into the Pants Store many sorority rushers have referenced.

  • 'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

    Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned over 17,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.

  • Photos: Hilary brings historic flash floods, mudslides and downed trees

    Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

  • Developers are now using AI for text-to-music apps

    With the rise in popularity of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI tools like ChatGPT, developers have found use cases to mold text in different ways for use cases ranging from writing emails to summarizing articles. Brett Bauman, the developer of PlayListAI (previously LinupSupply), launched a new app called Songburst on the App Store this week. You just have to type in a prompt like "Calming piano music to listen to while studying" or "Funky beats for a podcast intro" to let the app generate a music clip.

  • The 10 best August video game deals — nearly 80% off

    Explore a strange planet, sail through the stars or inflict some street justice with these stellar titles.

  • Apple Podcasts gain new creator tools, including Subscription Analytics and Linkfire integration

    Apple announced today several new updates to its podcast creator tools, including, most notably, the addition of Subscription Analytics within Apple Podcasts Connect -- the dashboard where podcasters track how their listeners engage with their shows. In addition, Apple says it's expanding its Delegated Delivery offering, which allows creators to publish their subscriber episodes from other hosting providers. Podcast subscriptions were first launched on Apple Podcasts two years ago, and now there are thousands of shows offering subscriptions, says Apple, ranging from those produced by larger media organizations to those from independent creators.

  • The Morning After: You won't be able to block Elon Musk (or anyone else) on X

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft retracts AI-written article advising tourists to visit a food bank, Lamborghini’s new all-electric concept car was inspired by spaceships, You won't be able to block Elon Musk (or anyone else) on X.

  • BeReal gets more social with 'friends of friends' feature

    BeReal is trying to be real. The once-a-day, spontaneous photo-sharing app BeReal differentiates itself from other social apps by inviting us to connect with our friends, not a wider audience. There's no such thing as a BeReal influencer or celebrity, and there's no way to tell how many friends someone else has on BeReal.

  • Vook electric trike is kid-style fun with adult-sized tech and range

    The Vook electric trike is kid-style fun with adult-sized tech and range. Goes up to 110 miles on a charge. It's not cheap, though.

  • 2023 Pebble Beach Concours winner is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz

    2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best of Show is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K.

  • Olga Carmona learned her father died after scoring the lone goal in Spain's World Cup win

    Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.