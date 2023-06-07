Pride flag taken from city hall in Arizona and burned; investigation underway

Police in Tempe, Arizona are investigating a possible hate crime after the Pride flag that hung outside of the Tempe City Hall building was removed and burned.

The flag, raised at various city facilities across Tempe, included the logo of the city to commemorate the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month.

According to a representative with Tempe, the Pride flag was replaced and the flagpole that was damaged was repaired. An investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Tempe Police Department.

“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe. We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion, and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone,” City Manager Andrew Ching said in an emailed statement.

The Pride flag was joined by the American flag, the Arizona flag and a Juneteenth flag, but none of those flags were damaged.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned the vandalism and pledged his support to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We will not stand by while someone tries to threaten, bully and intimidate members of our community. We will continue our efforts to make our city stronger, even more welcoming, and even more inclusive. We support our LGBTQ+ community. We stand as one with them,” Woods said in an emailed statement.

Tempe police said an investigation as underway and were "exploring all avenues," the department said in a tweet.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Niecy Nash on queerness, marriage and joy: ‘I’m having the time of my life’

Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Elmo, more celebs celebrate Pride Month 2023: 'Happy Pride'

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe, Arizona Pride flag taken from city hall and burned