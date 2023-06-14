Pride flag thefts across Tacoma being investigated as hate crimes

The Tacoma Police Department says there is fear and concern in the community after a series of Pride flag thefts last weekend.

The flags were stolen from homes across the city.

Tacoma Police said the department considers the incidents to be hate crimes that will be investigated under the state’s malicious harassment and theft laws.

Any victims who reported a theft but have yet to be contacted by a detective will hear from one soon.

If you had a Pride flag stolen but haven’t reported the theft, call 911 or the TPD non-emergency line at 253-287-4455 to let police know. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or email the Rainbow Center at info@rainbowctr.org.

“The Tacoma Police Department stands with and has a deep commitment to our LGBTQIA+ community and all communities that are victims of hate. Hate has no place in the City of Tacoma and the Tacoma Police Department will do their best to ensure these perpetrators are brought to justice,” TPD said in a Tuesday news release.