Pride flags in Boise North End stolen again — for 3rd year in a row. Police investigate

In what seems to have become a yearly occurrence, the colorful Boise Pride flags that line Harrison Boulevard throughout June have been stolen for the third year in a row.

Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams confirmed to the Idaho Statesman by email they’d received a report about the stolen flags, and that the theft was under investigation. Because the police report was still being written and it was early in the investigation, Williams said they didn’t have any additional information.

A post on Nextdoor said 14 flags had been stolen or destroyed Wednesday night. The flags are placed on Harrison Boulevard in the North End every June to celebrate Pride Month, a month-long celebration and remembrance to honor those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights during the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

Last year, 35 flags were missing or damaged less than 10 days into Pride Month, Boise police said in a news release at the time. But the flags were quickly replaced after an anonymous donor covered the costs of new flags and volunteers helped decorate the boulevard with colorful flags again.

“Our officers will not tolerate any crime that targets or makes someone feel targeted because of who they are or who they choose to love,” Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks said in last year’s release. In 2021, over 20 flags were stolen from Harrison Boulevard and an 18-year-old was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in jail, the Statesman previously reported.

This year’s theft comes within days of Oregon resident Matthew Lehigh entering a plea deal at Boise’s federal courthouse and admitting to several hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, including two vehicle assaults within days of each other in October, according to prior Statesman reporting.

Lehigh also admitted to setting a Pride flag on fire, breaking windows at an LGBTQ+ community center and punching a man in the face while calling him a slur. He won’t be convicted of those crimes because federal prosecutors charged him only the two vehicular assaults. Ada County prosecutors dropped the initial local charges against him.