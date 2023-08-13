Pride of India showcases Indian culture at annual Austin celebration

Hundreds of Indians, many dressed in Saris and Kurtas, gathered to celebrate the rich culture and diversity of their home on Saturday morning at the 10th Pride of India celebration.

Event organizers said the celebration provides a unique opportunity for Austinites to experience the traditions, art, music and cuisine of India while also helping build bonds between the Indian community and its Texan neighbors. The event was organized by Monsoon Dance in partnership with the Indian Cultural Association of Texas.

"For the young generation of Indian Americans, this event brings pride in their heritage and roots," Shruti Anand, one of the organizers said. "For those attending this event, the event gives an experience of India and everything they love about the culture."

Celebrating their culture, kids of all ages smiled while they danced in traditional Indian dancewear to music. Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy live drum music, a variety of Indian art and crafts that showcased Indian artisans.

The event also featured an array of Indian cuisine and a food competition where skilled chefs competed for the title of Masala Chef.

Parade of India musicians wear traditional clothing from various parts of India while performing Aug. 12, 2023 in front of the Texas State Capitol. The Parade celebrated India's 76th Independence Day with speeches from officials as well as dancing and other performances from the Indian American community in Austin.

For many of the Indian parents in attendance the event provides an opportunity to bring their children closer to their culture.

Rishu Sagar, her husband and her two boys moved to the U.S. from New Delhi a year and a half ago. Sagar said this was their first time attending the event and the whole family is excited.

Sagar said she wants to make sure her kids know the importance of their culture and stay connected to their roots.

"I just want to give importance to our Indian culture," she said. "They should know, and they should be aware of the ethics and importance of being Indian. I just want them to be rooted as Indians."

Baljeet Tyagi, center, and others from the Austin Punjabi Kultural Association dance to music by Diversity Band, Aug. 12, 2023 in front of the Texas State Capitol. The Parade, put on by Monsoon Dance, celebrated India's 76th Independence Day with speeches from officials as well as dancing and other performances from the Indian American community in Austin.

Sandhiya ThangaRangan and her family came to Austin from the southern part of India and have attended the celebration for the last three years. She said she enjoys seeing all the kids who dressed in traditional Indian clothing showcasing the different regions of the country.

ThangaRangan said for her the celebration provides a chance for her kids to experience the culture of India. She said they are able to experience 100 years of culture and heritage in one place.

"They need to maintain our culture, our heritage," she said. "Our kids don't have a chance to learn about our culture, but here they can see authentic food. They can enjoy each part of India."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 10th Pride of India celebration celebrate rich culture and diversity