Pride lights removed from bridge in Florida after DeSantis signs anti-LGBT+ bills

The Acosta Bridge, Jacksonville, in Pride Month colours on Monday (Fred Ortyl/Jacksonville Transportation Authority/Twitter)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been criticised by LGBT+ campaigners after officials in Jacksonville were told to turn off lights that were put up in support of Pride Month.

According to the city of Jacksonville, it was told by Florida’s Department of Transportation to turn off rainbow lights on the Acosta Bridge because it was “out of compliance”.

The lights were only turned on for Pride Month on Monday, and were due to stay on for a week before Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) was told to turn off the rainbow lighting.

JTA said in a statement: “The FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled colour scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly.”

It was not immediately clear what part of the lighting was out of compliance, with a FDOT spokesperson telling Jacksonville.com that “it is my understanding that a certain colour palette is available” on the current permit.

The FDOT told News4Jax that the office of Florida’s governor had not been involved in the decision, and that it was a local issue under FDOT investigation.

A statement from FDOT reads: “Aesthetic lighting on the Acosta Bridge is owned and operated by JTA. Questions about their lighting system, function and permit should be referred to JTA.”

It is not the only decision concerning LGBT+ issues made by the FDOT in recent days – it also refused a request from Sarasota to turn the Ringling Causeway Bridge into a rainbow for Pride Month, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Both bridges are frequently lit up in different colours and for events including Autism Acceptance Month, Memorial Day, and NFL games.

According to the FDOT’s bridge lighting policy, the department reserves the right to refuse requests it deems offensive or not in the public’s best interest, the Herald-Tribune reported.

The bridges are owned by the state, but operated by city authorities with a permit.

Protesters are organising a pro-Pride march across the Acosta Bridge on Saturday, according to a Facebook page, with more than 250 people interested in taking part.

It follows increasing attacks towards LGBT+ groups from Republicans, with more than 75 laws targeting transgender people at a state level introduced so far in 2020, according to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

Mr DeSantis, after signing-off on a law banning transgender athletes from women’s sports in Florida, approved a budget removing funding for LGBT+ groups in recent days, as the Advocate reported.

The Independent has contacted the office of Mr DeSantis and the FDOT for further comment.

