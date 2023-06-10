Pride month 2023: Best photos of LGBTQ+ celebrations in US cities of all sizes

Kiana Jade rides Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the OKC Pride Parade in Oklahoma City.

LGBTQ pride events have long been mainstay celebrations in big cities, and their presence in conservative communities and rural America has grown in recent years.

Media coverage can focus on star-studded Pride events in cities such as West Hollywood and New York — home of the country’s largest pride parade each year with millions in attendance — but in a time of heightened political and physical threats to LGBTQ communities, organizers say promoting queer joy in cities and towns of all sizes can serve as a reminder that we’re never really alone, no matter where we are.

For the second year in a row, there was an increase in the number of states that grew more hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, according to a new report shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Rural America is home to about 3.8 million LGBTQ residents, representing as much as one-fifth of the total population, according to a report in 2019 by the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit think tank that works to advance equality. Some experts said it’s probably higher.

From Evansville, Indiana, to Alexandria, Louisiana, photos highlight events this month that marked celebrations of the LGBTQ community and its accomplishments, joys and fights for equal rights.

June Ellis, left, Lila Mae Finney, center, and Alaena Dillion, right, react during the 2023 River City Pride Parade and Festival in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Gay Pride Parade travels west on NW 39th Street on June 4, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

A person takes part in the Puerto Rico Pride Parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 4, 2023.

Participants wearing costumes take part in the Utah Pride Parade, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Northern Kentucky Pride Parade and Pride Fest was held Sunday, June 4, 2023. The event featured a family-friendly festival, live entertainment artists and over 100 vendors.

The Pittsburgh Pride parade, celebrating 50 years of Pittsburgh Pride, crosses the Andy Warhol bridge from downtown Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Students from North Eugene High School play with a rainbow parachute at the 4J Pride Festival on the football field next to the school Friday, June 2, 2023.

The 9th annual Cenla PRIDE Walk was held Saturday in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana, June 3, 2023.

People fill Main Street during the 2023 River City Pride Parade and Festival in Evansville, Ind., Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A parade participant hugs a bystander they recognize during the Gay Pride Parade on June 4, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Gay Pride Parade travels west on NW 39th Street on June 4, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

A parade participants drives a scooter decked out in Pride decorations during the Palm Beach Pride Parade, held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in downtown Lake Worth Beach, FL. Thousands attended the parade, which featured dozens of floats, officials and groups celebrating Pride while marching east along Lake Avenue to Bryant Park.

Chet Kabara and Frank Mahoud of Hopewell wore matching suits as they attend the New Jersey's 31st annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Celebration in Asbury Park on June 4, 2023.

Dorothy Prather of Norwood poses at the Northern Kentucky Pride Parade and Pride Fest June 4, 2023. The event featured a family-friendly festival, live entertainment artists and over 100 vendors.

The PSL Party for Socialism and Liberation at the 2nd Annual Athens Pride Parade in downtown Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The crowd dance while Sarah Mootz performs at the 2nd Annual Athens Pride Parade in downtown Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The parade drew a huge crowd to the classic city.

Raging Granny D. Maria, left, selects a sign made by students as she joins fellow Grannies outside the 4J Pride Festival June 8, 2023 at North Eugene High School.

Contributing: Charisse Jones, Chris Kenning

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pride 2023: Photos of LGBTQ+ celebrations in smaller US cities