Pride Month, Biden to visit Tulsa, UFO report: 5 things to know Tuesday

Editors
·4 min read

Celebrations planned nationwide throughout Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈

Pride Month is officially here. The month of June marks a time of celebration and reflection for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. But first, some history: Pride dates back to riots at Stonewall Inn in June 1969, led by Black transgender women. New York City police had raided the landmark bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, enforcing a law against selling alcohol to gay patrons. Thirteen people were arrested. Now more than 50 years later, Pride is celebrated with street festivals, events and parties. While last year's festivities were moved largely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many 2021 celebrations will host a blend of virtual and in-person events as more Americans become vaccinated. Looking to celebrate Pride in your area? USA TODAY compiled some of this year's biggest events.

Biden to visit Tulsa to mark race massacre centennial

President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a tragedy that marks one of the lowest points in Oklahoma history. The history of the massacre spotlights the formation of an affluent Black community known as "Black Wall Street," and the gruesome events that destroyed it. In 1921, a white mob attacked the area in Tulsa, killing hundreds of people and destroying the country’s wealthiest African American community. Its abrupt demise and similar incidents around the country during that period played a role in widening the racial wealth divide, experts say.

Pentagon set to release government report on UFOs

A government-sanctioned report on unidentified aerial phenomena is expected to be released by the Pentagon and other federal agencies on Tuesday. It will include information that cannot easily be explained, according to a former top national intelligence official. UFOs are often synonymous with aliens in pop culture, but those who study the phenomenon say they should be understood by their literal name: unidentified flying objects. Often, they may have mundane explanations like weather balloons or drones. But for now, some sightings don't have accepted explanations. Last week, a UFO filmmaker shared a video clip depicting radar footage he claimed shows a swarm of unidentified flying objects near a Navy ship off the coast of San Diego almost two years ago.

'Potentially hazardous'? An asteroid the size of the Space Needle will pass near Earth

A massive asteroid is expected to whiz by Earth in a relatively close encounter – 4.5 million miles – on Tuesday, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The asteroid, known as 2021 KT1, is about 600 feet, the size of the New York Olympic Tower or the Seattle Space Needle. The asteroid is classified by NASA as a "potentially hazardous object" because it is larger than 492 feet and within 4.6 million miles of Earth. It will be flying near Earth at a speed of 40,000 mph, according to the laboratory, which tracks objects that drift close to Earth's orbital area. While the asteroid is not expected to make a direct hit, NASA is keeping a close watch.

Hurricane season officially begins

Tuesday marks the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The season, which runs through Nov. 30, typically peaks in August and September. If the season follows predictions, it will be the sixth consecutive year of above-normal activity. Overall, the NOAA said 13 to 20 named storms will develop. Of the predicted hurricanes, three to five could be major, packing wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Forecasts include storms that spin up in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tulsa Massacre, Pride Month, UFO report: 5 things to know Tuesday

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton Is Keeping the Royal Family Together Like "Glue," According to a New Interview

    While Middleton had less of a central role in her early years as a royal, Nicholl said: “Now, with ten years of royal service under her belt, we are hearing from her more, we are seeing more of her. The royal...

  • 'It's the right thing to do': WHO renames COVID variants with Greek letter names to avoid confusion, stigma

    The World Health Organization has created a new system to name COVID-19 varients, getting away from place-based names that can stigmatize countries.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Michael Flynn denies suggesting a Myanmar-style military coup should happen in the US

    Video of the interaction circulated across social media, though Flynn claimed Monday the "media" was "manipulating" his words.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell showed up to a QAnon conference in a biker vest and falsely claimed Trump could be 'reinstated' as president

    Powell, who previously represented Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is a longtime promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

  • Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

    Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. In an article published on the website of Channel 12 news over the weekend, the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, was quoted as saying that “the building was destroyed justly” and he did not have a “gram of regret.” The article claimed that the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza used various floors of the Jalaa Tower for “significant electronic warfare” meant to disrupt Israeli air force GPS communications.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • China-India clashes: No change a year after Ladakh stand-off

    Nomads along the India-China border in the Galwan Valley are still living under the shadow of war.

  • In-person Memorial Day events return in Sacramento area

    Memorial Day: a day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country. Due to the pandemic, nearly all of last year's Memorial Day events in the Sacramento region were held virtually. This year, many have returned. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Peru's new COVID-19 death toll worst in the world

    The COVID-19 death toll in Peru surged on Monday at a rate much faster than expected, following an official government review.The government nearly tripled its official number of deaths from the day before, which now makes Peru the country with the highest death rate per capita in the world.Officials say the updated tally has jumped dramatically because, until now, a lack of testing has made it difficult to confirm whether a person has died from the virus.Peru’s top data official, Marushka Chocobar, announced at a press conference on Monday that over 180,000 people have died from COVID-19, up from just under 70,000 reported deaths the day before."With this figure, we can see that according to the application of official criteria and the proposed data series that is being carried out through this working group, we can from now on have a daily figure that reflects the reality closest to what is happening with the pandemic in our country."Peru had already been among the hardest hit Latin American countries, with its hospitals overcrowded with patients and oxygen low in supply.Experts had long warned that the true death toll was undercounted in official statistics.Brazil still has the highest total deaths in Latin America, but based on population and the updated tally, Peru’s per capital death toll more than doubles that of Brazil.

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points