Pride Month: LGBTQ Idahoans are sharing your faith, and pews, and deserve equal rights

Happy LGBTQ+ Pride Month, everyone!

In many corners of America, the assumption is that those who are LGBTQ and religious folks are at odds, that they are camps diametrically opposed to each other. It is often painted as a conflict, but the truth is, many religious folks are LGBTQ, and many LGBTQ folks are spiritual or religious. It is no conflict at all.

In fact, the violet color on the Pride flag stands for “spirit.” That’s how deeply rooted spirituality is in the history of the LGBTQ community.

There are churchgoers in LGBTQ community spaces, bars and clubs. They may not wear their faith on their sleeves, but they do not leave their spirituality at the door, because it abides in their hearts and keeps them going even in the most challenging times. There are LGBTQ folks in the pews — even in pews where they may hear messages that say they should not be who they are. They want to be part of a faith community, to sing, serve and pray together with others.

Everyone is looking for meaningful, authentic life — meaningful, in that we individually matter and that what we do matters in the world; authentic, in that we can be who we are, as we are, without hiding and without shame; life, in that we want to be alive, capable of growth, change, freedom, dignity and love.

This is what Pride Month ultimately celebrates: authenticity, meaningfulness and life. Pride Month bears witness to this authentic, meaningful life as lived by countless LGBTQ folks throughout the years, through many struggles that persist today.

Can you freely be who you are, or are you forced to hide your sexual orientation or gender identity because of your workplace? Laws in Idaho protect people from discrimination based on race, sex, and religion; it’s beyond time to add gender identity and sexual orientation to our human rights law. Let people be who they are and we will see them flourish even more.

It’s not a question of religious freedom. People have strong opinions about religion — there are religious communities here in the Treasure Valley who would say that my faith tradition worships God wrong, that we don’t have valid sacraments, or even that I am destined for a less-than-pleasant destination after death. Yet even their strong religious opinion would not allow them to discriminate against me in housing or employment. It’s equal treatment under the law. Everyone deserves that protection.

And, as I said, we see people flourish when they can be who they are in authentic, meaningful ways. I am grateful that my bishop and my parish both support me in being who I am. I thus can fully share the gifts God has given me: my thoughtful mind, my prayerful heart, my sassy sense of humor. If part of me still had to hide in the closet, these gifts would find themselves hidden in there with me.

Thanks be to God that it’s Pride Month, and may it be a festive, holy time for all!

The Rev. Joseph Farnes serves as rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Boise. The Idaho Statesman’s religion column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.