Pride Month rainbow cake sells out at Massachusetts tavern after deluge of comments

A rainbow cake for Pride Month at a Massachusetts tavern has sold out after a Facebook post promoting the cake received a deluge of comments.

The Old Grist Mill Tavern owner Karl Pelletier said the tavern's Facebook page often posts, usually promoting food, beverages, desserts and specials. This was the second year the nearly 300-year-old tavern in Seekonk, Massachusetts had offered the vanilla cream rainbow cake in celebration of Pride Month, and it was a routine post last week promoting the cake that began to receive an abnormal amount of attention.

"It's a very simple, premade cake that's readily available," Pelletier said. "And it just so happens to have rainbow colors."

This year, however, in addition to the positive shares and comment the post received the year before, Pelletier said the post also got some "negative excitement."

But after hundreds of comments on the post, some homophobic language, people in support of the cake began to show up.

Pelletier said all the attention is bringing in more business for the cake, with some organizations even calling and asking to buy whole cakes. He's hoping to have it available all month long.

"It's really a celebration of love, that's all its about really," Pelletier said. "It's about diversity and inclusion of our staff and guests."

