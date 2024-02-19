When is Pride Month? What it is, why it's celebrated and Florida events to know

It's slowly but surely starting to get warmer outside (at least for Florida, sorry for everyone else!). Which means that summer is right around the corner.

For many, there's another reason to celebrate the upcoming summer season approaching — the start of Pride Month and all the dedicated events that come with it.

It doesn't matter whether you're a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally who loves to show their support, or you're not even sure where you fall yet, everyone is always welcome to participate. It's also never too early to start preparing, here's what to know about Pride Month and Florida's upcoming celebrations.

What is 'Pride Month'? When is 'Pride Month'?

Pride Month is held in June every year.

LGBTQ Pride Month is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other sexualities. It seeks to honors LGBTQ history and the challenges the community faces, past and present, according to Cathy Renna, Communications Director for the National LGBTQ Task Force.

According to History, Pride Month is held in June due to honor the 1969's Stonewall Uprising in New York City. The riots began on June 28 when police officers raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village, which led to days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement.

What is the history behind Pride Month? How the LGBTQ celebration came to be

When did 'Pride Month' start? Why is it called 'pride'?

USA Today notes that in the year following the riots, some of the first Gay Pride parades were held in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Early Pride celebrations still excluded pivotal members, such as trans women and other women of color.

Celebrations soon expanded on their activist roots in the 1980s and 1990s with the onset of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. More recently, activists have used the celebrations to shed light topics from marriage equality to racial justice.

As for why it is called "pride," it again goes back to the Stonewall Riots. Bustle explains that Brenda Howard, a bisexual woman, is known as the "Mother of Pride" for her work in organizing the first LGBTQ Pride March back in 1970. It was also noted that Howard's peers and other key figures popularized the word following its inception.

June became known as Pride Month in the United States when former President Bill Clinton first recognized it in 1999, referring to it as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month." Former President Barack Obama declared June "LGBT Pride Month" in 2009.

More recently in 2021, President Joe Biden declared June "LGBTQ+ Pride Month," including all sexualities under the acronym.

When is 'National Pride Day' celebrated?

National LGBTQ+ Pride Day is celebrated on June 28, which is the same day the Stonewall Riots started.

What are some notable Pride events scheduled in Florida?

Want to go ahead and get your plans ready for this June? Here are some key Pride events taking place in the Sunshine State:

Gay Days - Gay Days Orlando is where lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals, their families, friends, and supporters go to different theme parks, specifically Walt Disney World. The first Saturday in June is traditionally red shirt day at Magic Kingdom, but there are other red shirt days at different parks.

The Pride Cup - The KindRED Pride Foundation hosts "The Pride Cup," a multi-sport LGBTQ+ competition, in June with events welcoming all levels of athletes.

St. Pete Pride - The largest Pride celebration in the state, organizers will host 4 themed weeks that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community all month.

Key West Pride - From Wednesday, June 5 to Sunday, June 9, the keys will be hosting their famous pride events.

Fernandina Beach Pride - It will have a parade, festival, vendors, food trucks and music for the Nassau County communities on Saturday, June 8.

PensaPride - Pensacola's Pride will see activities like drag shows, art displays, live music, food trucks, and much more on Saturday, June 15.

Space Coast Rainbow Run 5K - On Saturday, June 15, Space Coast Pride will be hosting a 5K promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles in the LGBTQIA+ community. You can sign up here.

Don't want to wait until summer to show off your pride? Here's some earlier events to go to:

Pride Cape Coral - Cape Coral’s annual pride starts on Saturday, March 2 and ends on Sunday, March 3. There will be a parade, tutu drag race, carnival games, food trucks and more.

Pride Music and Art Festival Ybor City - The concert and art festival takes place at the HCC Ybor City Performing Arts Building on Saturday, March 9 and tickets are only $15.

Tampa Pride - On Sunday, March 10, Ybor City will host a parade starting on 4 p.m. at the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue.

Miami Beach Gay Pride Week - A 9-day long event from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14, celebrating the theme of “Spirit of Pride."

Come Out With Pride Orlando - On Friday, April 12, officials will host their annual "Pride Prom" to give adult members of the community and allies the opportunity to attend prom as their authentic selves.

