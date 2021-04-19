Pride murder trial rescheduled for August

Apr. 19—It will be a little longer before a murder trial is conducted in Hunt County.

The case of Matthew Kennton Pride, charged in connection with the strangulation death of his estranged wife on Valentine's night in 2019, was scheduled to proceed with jury selection on April 26.

But during a review hearing Wednesday in the 196th District Court, Judge Andrew Bench reset the trial to begin Aug. 16.

Matthew Pride has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride.

The indictment filed in April 2019 by a Hunt County grand jury alleged Pride caused the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride "by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride's throat or neck."

The defendant remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.

The trial would have been the first to take place in Hunt County since June 2019.

Hunt County currently has jury trials pending in five capital murder, four murder, three manslaughter and three related cases.

Two cases, one murder and one capital murder, are scheduled for jury selections on May 16.