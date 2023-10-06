Pride parade and block party happening this weekend

TechCrunch

The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.