Pride street mural defaced again in Delray Beach; 19-year-old to face criminal charges

DELRAY BEACH — A 19-year-old man from Pinellas County is facing criminal charges following his arrest Monday, Feb. 12 in the wake of an act of vandalism to the Delray Beach LGBTQ street mural.

Dylan Brewer of Clearwater turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department, according to a post on the city's main webpage. He is accused of using his vehicle to perform multiple burnouts on the evening of Feb. 4 at the rainbow-striped crosswalk at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

Several witnessed provided cellphone videos of the acts, the city's statement said. Brewer did not make a statement after surrendering and he was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on charges of felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving, jail records showed. He likely will be scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday morning.

People gather for the dedication of the "Pride Intersection" at Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast First Street in the Pineapple Grove Arts District in Delray Beach, Florida on June 12, 2021. The Progress Pride Flag adds five colors to the iconic six-color Rainbow Pride Flag. There was a moment of silence on the 5th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

It is the second time within the past three years that a person has been accused of defacing the same crosswalk. In June 2021, a 20-year-old Lantana-area man was arrested on charges similar to Brewer's after Delray Beach police alleged that he burned 15-foot-long skid marks into the $17,000 streetscape days after it was unveiled.

The man, Alexander Jerich, was placed on two years of probation in June 2022.

Witnesses told Delray Beach police that Brewer intentionally performed multiple burnouts in his truck, causing significant damage to the streetscape painting. A video of the purported act was posted to the city's webpage.

The $16,000 street art, paid for by the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, features the traditional rainbow colors for gay, lesbian and bisexual pride, plus a few more: Pink, white and blue for transgender people, and black and brown for people of color in the community.

Rand Hoch, the council's president and founder, praised Delray Beach police for their prompt attention to the Feb. 4 vandalism in a prepared statement Monday.

