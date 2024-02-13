Pride street mural got defaced again in Florida. What we know about the damage, arrests

For the second time within three years, a Florida mural dedicated to the LGBTQ community has been defaced.

A 19-year-old man burned out his truck over the Pride Intersection street mural in downtown Delray Beach, leaving dark skid parks across the bright colors. The incident was caught on surveillance video and videos from witnesses.

What is the Pride Streetscape? When was it painted?

People gather for the dedication of the "Pride Intersection" at NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street in the Pineapple Grove Arts District in Delray Beach, Florida on June 12, 2021. The Progress Pride Flag adds five colors to the iconic six-color Rainbow Pride Flag. There was a moment of silence on the 5th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

Delray Beach City Commissioners unanimously approved an LGBTQIA+ Pride Streetscape to be located in the heart of the City's Pineapple Grove Arts District in 2021.

The $17,000 street art, paid for by The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, features the traditional rainbow colors for gay, lesbian and bisexual pride, plus a few more: Pink, white and blue for transgender people, and black and brown for people of color in the community.

The mural is found at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast First Street.

Where is Delray Beach, Florida? Is it known for being LGBTQ-friendly?

Delray Beach is a small beach community in Palm Beach County, located roughly 52 miles north of Miami.

According to GayTravel, their local experts describe the beach town as such: "Although far from a gayborhood, the laid-back, hip vibe of this town with stunning beaches makes it an ideal place for a gay road trip."

What happened to the Delray Beach Pride mural on Feb. 4?

Surveillance video recorded a person doing burnouts in a dark-colored truck over the intersection on Feb. 4. A person can be heard saying, “Oh my God, oh my God,” in the video as the truck drives away.

Witnesses said they saw him deface the mural multiple times, with many turning in recorded video of the burnouts, according to a city news release.

A flag could be seen on the back of the truck. The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council said in a news release that it was a Donald Trump flag.

Who is charged with defacing the Pride mural in Delray Beach?

Dylan Brewer of Clearwater turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department, according to a post on the city's main webpage. Brewer did not make a statement after surrendering and was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on charges of felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving, jail records showed. He likely will be scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday morning.

Has the Delray Beach Pride Street mural been damaged before?

Alexander Jerich enters court on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced him to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for defacing the Delray Beach gay pride crosswalk in June 2021.

In June 2021, a 20-year-old Lantana-area man was arrested on charges similar to Brewer's after Delray Beach police alleged that he burned 15-foot-long skid marks into the streetscape days after it was unveiled.

Alexander Jerich was ordered to serve two years of probation and perform 100 hours of community service. Telling Jerich “you did a bad thing but you’re not a bad guy,” Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer said there was no need to send him to jail.

Suskauer said the 25-page essay Jerich wrote as part of his punishment for burning two 15-foot-long skid marks on the nearly $17,000 streetscape during last June’s GOP-sponsored "President Trump Birthday Rally" showed the young man had learned from his mistake.

Has the organization behind the mural addressed the damage?

Rand Hoch, a retired Florida judge and President and Founder of the Palm Beach County Humans Rights Council, speaks during a town hall discussing the rise of antisemitism in Palm Beach County, held in the South County Civic Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Delray Beach, FL.

Rand Hoch, president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, praised Delray Beach police for their prompt attention to the Feb. 4 vandalism in a prepared statement Monday.

Hoch has spoken out about the damage done to the mural and called for it to be considered a hate crime. Following Jerich's sentencing, he said he didn't believe Jerich is remorseful and voiced outrage at his punishment at the time.

“Instances of hate crimes are on the rise here in Florida against the LGTBQ community, the Jewish community and the Black community,” Hoch said. “This judge had an opportunity to send a message that you don’t do something like this without consequences.”

Contributing reporting: Jane Musgrave, Palm Beach Post

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida LGBTQ mural damaged, again. 19-year-old is facing charges