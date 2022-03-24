Pride Week at school district breaks state law, says Texas AG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused the Austin school district of breaking state law with Pride Week activities that he characterized as attempts to indoctrinate students with liberal attitudes on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Liberal school districts are aggressively pushing LGBTQ+ views on Texas Kids!" Paxton said Tuesday night on Twitter, where he announced his campaign against the district's "immoral and illegal" Pride Week celebration, which began Monday.

Austin school officials fired back, accusing Paxton of launching a misguided attack designed to score political points at the expense of students.

"I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks," Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde replied on Twitter.

A social media-fueled backlash to this year's Pride Week also resulted in death threats against teachers at Doss Elementary School in Austin and prompted the school to move Wednesday's pride parade indoors, with police present, "because we were actually worried that this political controversy could possibly threaten the safety of these kids," district spokesman Jason Stanford said.

The Pride Week clash underlines increasingly sharp divisions over issues of sexual identity – a battle that has spilled into the courts over Paxton's opinion that gender-affirming medical care for transgender adolescents constitutes child abuse and into school libraries, where conservatives are pushing to eliminate books that they believe contain obscene sexual content, many of them with LGBTQ themes.

The Austin district has celebrated Pride Week for at least 14 years, with 2022 activities to be determined campus by campus along broad themes, such as "Differences are awesome" for Tuesday and "Know your rights" on Wednesday.

Paxton and other conservatives have focused much of their ire on Doss Elementary's published Pride Week agenda, which included the use of "community circles" — guided conversations on topics such as family and respecting differences.

One of the rules for engaging in a circle, according to the agenda for prekindergarten to second grade, is this: "Respect privacy: What we say in this room stays in this room."

According to Paxton and conservative media outlets, that sounds like students are being encouraged to keep details confidential from parents.

"The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents — not school districts — are in charge," Paxton said in a letter sent to the Austin district late Tuesday.

State law, he added, requires districts to obtain written consent from parents "before a student may be provided with human sexuality instruction."

"By hosting 'Pride Week,' your district has, at best, undertaken a weeklong instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent. Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a weeklong indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop," Paxton wrote.

"Either way, you are breaking state law," he concluded.

Austin school officials rejected Paxton's claim, saying he mischaracterized and misunderstood Pride Week events.

"Community circles are confidential in the sense that makes students feel trusted and respected for their privacy when sharing in the conversations –– it does not mean don't tell your parents," the district said in a statement, adding that circles are often used in social-emotional learning to foster discussions on a range of topics such as test anxiety and world events.

In addition, Paxton was wrong, legally and factually, to equate Pride Week with sex education, which requires parental consent for student participation, district spokesman Stanford said.

"Pride is about celebrating who people are, particularly members of the LGBT community who are bullied much more than the community at large, who experience suicide at much higher rates, who skip school at twice the rate of straight kids because of worries about their safety," Stanford said.

"In Austin, it's really important to us to let all these kids know that we love them and they're welcome and they're safe," he said. "It might surprise the attorney general to find out that this is a pretty normal idea here in Austin, that we love everybody."

In his letter, Paxton advised the district to "rectify this situation," noting that state law lets parents file complaints with the Texas Education Agency alleging that they had not given approval for student participation in "human sexuality instruction."

The Austin district will not take that advice, Stanford said, disputing the conclusion that Pride Week activities fall under the legal definition of sex education.

"This is nothing our lawyers are taking seriously at all because he's so wrong about the law," Stanford said. "We thank the attorney general for his interest, but we will continue to celebrate Pride."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas AG accuses Austin schools of breaking law with LGBTQ Pride Week