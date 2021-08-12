Pridgeon bound over for trial

Aug. 12—District Judge Bret A. Smith ruled Wednesday that Jarron Deajon Pridgeon be bound over for trial on six counts of first-degree murder.

"I think there has been sufficient evidence presented to bind the defendant over on the amended charge," Smith said. "There's sufficient evidence of a crime being committed."

Pridgeon, 26, is accused of killing his brother Javarion Lee, 24, and five children, ranging in age from 2 to 9 years, on Feb. 2. He has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder in relation to those deaths.

Pridgeon also is accused of shooting Brittany Shakeria Anderson, the mother of the five children, and has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing firearms after conviction or during probation.

In his closing statement, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge presented again some key evidence that aided in Smith's decision.

"(Brittany Anderson) saw Mr. Pridgeon come out of the kitchen area with a gun in his hand making the statement or comment, 'I shouldn't have done that,'" he said. "When Mr. Pridgeon exited the home, law enforcement was outside. He had the gun in his hand and immediately thereafter, he took off fleeing with the gun in his hand, and was apprehended at 905 Indiana St.

"Mr. Pridgeon had blood about his person, on the front of his person. And so judge, the only adult uninjured from that home that evening was Jarron Pridgeon."

Defense counsel Gretchen Mosley argued to keep the preliminary hearing going.

"We acknowledge that there is sufficient evidence presented warrant a bind over on the murder of Javarion Lee — there is probable cause for that determination," she said. "With respect to the five children and to the injuries to Ms. Anderson, it is our position that the evidence so far is insufficient to establish that Jarron is the perpetrator of those events over Javarion's."

Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards briefly spoke to the media after court adjourned, saying what the district attorney's office plans to do next.

"(Pridgeon) was obviously bound over on all counts today," Edwards said. "(Smith) set Sept. 2 for district court arraignment and we have a decision to make in the office, and we don't take that lightly — whether this is a death penalty case or not."

Smith also ruled to accelerate Pridgeon and send him to prison on prior convictions of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence and malicious injury to property. Pridgeon's sentences on those charges were pushed to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and six months in the Muskogee City/County Detention Facility, all to run concurrent.