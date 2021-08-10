Pridgeon hearing closed to public

Aug. 10—A Muskogee County judge ordered on Monday his courtroom closed to the public during the first day of a preliminary hearing scheduled for a man accused of killing his brother and five children ranging in age from 2 to 9 years.

District Judge Bret Smith announced the decision after convening what is expected to be a four-day preliminary hearing for Jarron Deajon Pridgeon. Smith ordered the courtroom be cleared of everyone except the litigants because he planned to hear a juvenile depravity case concurrently with the preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors filed six first-degree murder charges against Pridgeon, who is alleged to have carried out the mass homicide with "deliberate intent. Pridgeon, 26, faces felony charges for allegedly shooting the children's mother intending to kill her and possessing a firearm after a prior conviction.

KatieBeth Gardner, a lawyer with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press' Local Legal Initiative in Oklahoma, said she never has heard of a court presiding over a preliminary hearing in a criminal case concurrently with a separate juvenile matter.

"The court clerk said it was their understanding the judge was actually going to run the hearing at the same time the whole time," Gardner said, referencing a telephone conversation with that office. "Let's say they're calling Officer Smith as evidence in the juvenile deprived proceeding, they were also going to use that testimony — maybe — and give attorneys opportunities to ask questions for the purposes of the preliminary hearing."

Gardner, who argued against the state's effort to conceal the audio of a 911 call and police body cam video on behalf of the Phoenix, intervened again on Monday. She filed another motion on behalf of the Phoenix "for the limited purpose of opposing closure of the preliminary hearing and to assert the public's First Amendment right of access to that criminal proceeding."

"I've never heard of this for an entire hearing — maybe there could be a special circumstance where there's one witness or just a small portion," Gardner said. "But I think the important thing here is that the public and the media have a First Amendment right to access judicial proceedings."

Sterling Cosper, president of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, also was quick to respond to the court's action.

"With the information we have now, we are disappointed with the court's lack of clarity regarding press access today," Cosper said during a telephone interview with the Phoenix. "We've heard from your outlet and one other about referencing the mother's testimony regarding DHS (Department of Human Services), and we urge the court to consider segmenting any proceedings that may be protected by law so that the press has access to the rest of the case."

Cosper said the Feb. 2 homicides have been "cited as the biggest murder trial in Oklahoma and the biggest in Muskogee history."

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the decision to close the hearing is something authorized by state law.

"We are conducting a DHS hearing as well, " Loge said. "By statute, the judge closed the hearing."

Attempts to reach Smith for comment proved unsuccessful.