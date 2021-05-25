Priest asked to resign after anti-vaccine stance in Wisconsin. He blames ‘pansy babies’

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

A controversial Catholic priest who has spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine has been asked to step down from his Wisconsin post.

Rev. James Altman, who serves as a pastor of St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse, made the announcement during his sermon on Sunday. He said Bishop William Callahan considers him to be “divisive and ineffective.”

Altman said “no good Catholic” has complained about his controversial comments and blames cancel culture for the bishop’s decision.

“If the left whines, like they do, like a spoiled brat often enough, they succeed in canceling so many voices of truth,” he said. “And now that they are whining like, if I may say it, the pansy babies that they are, to cancel me.”

Parishioners could be heard saying “no” as he made his announcement.

The Diocese of La Crosse confirmed in a statement Monday that Callahan has asked Altman to resign. The diocese said it has received concerns in the past year over Altman and attempted to address the issues privately.

The situation involving Altman was never resolved despite repeated attempts, the diocese said.

Altman, who plans to fight the removal, said his lawyer has asked for justification for why the bishop wants him ousted.

“I regret to inform you, they want my head on a platter,” Altman said Sunday. “They want my head now, for speaking the truth. I apparently have created enemies in the hierarchy.”

Altman has been involved in several controversies in the last year. In April, a bulletin his church posted said the COVID-19 injection is not a vaccine, but rather an experiment “that modifies your body — your temple of the holy spirit.”

“It is diabolical for anyone to virtue-signal/shame/compel you to take such an experimental drug — making you nothing other than a GUINEA PIG,” the flier read. “How does that make you feel? How does it make you feel to see the government, the media and even some in the Catholic Church shaming you in to being a GUINEA PIG?”

He listed several reasons, which have been disproven, about why the vaccine does not work.

Altman has called COVID-19 a “hoax,” including during his Easter sermon attended by hundreds of parishioners, the La Crosse Tribune reported. The Easter event violated the county’s COVID-19 regulations, the newspaper said.

In response, Altman called COVID-19 protocols “Godless.”

“God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Some of his controversies involved politics and lashing out against the Democratic party. In a video he posted Aug. 30, he said “you cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat.”

“The party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches, so just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat,” he said before the November elections. “Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell.”

Catholic priest says Democrats are going to hell — and Texas bishop backs him up

He has also criticized the phrases “systemic racism” and “white privilege,” which he referred to as “left-wing media buzzwords,” the Catholic News Agency reported.

Tyler, Texas, Bishop Joseph Strickland has often supported Altman. In a tweet Monday morning, Strickland said he continues to support the priest, adding that “he inspires many to keep the faith during these dark days.”

A fundraiser to support Altman and help pay for his legal fees has received more than $191,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The diocese’s Facebook page was filled with messages in support of Altman and a “Friends of Father James Altman” Facebook page has ballooned to more than 2,000 members.

Priest who livestreamed exorcisms over voter fraud claims to leave Wisconsin diocese

Minnesota priest calls COVID-19 a man-made virus during homily: ‘We are being lied to’

Catholic school apologizes for sharing old photo of student in KKK outfit in Michigan

Trump ‘is so much anti-life,’ Kentucky Catholic bishop says in abortion discussion

Recommended Stories

  • Half of US adults fully vaccinated; Wisconsin priest who dismissed pandemic balks at resigning; California baby bust: Live COVID-19 updates

    A Wisconsin priest who criticized his diocese for not conducting in-person Mass has been asked by his bishop to resign. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • The Milwaukee Bucks Are Out Here Breaking Generational Curses in Real Time

    The last time we saw the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, they were getting bullied and manhandled by a Miami Heat team that would eventually make the 2020 NBA Finals.

  • Navy says it's charting a new course after rash of problems

    The Navy's speedy littoral combat ships had propulsion failures. Its newest aircraft carrier had problems with the system that launches aircraft. The Navy's troubles have caused delays and cost billions of dollars.

  • They were loaned old-timey film projectors by Chicago Film Society, what did they watch? What did they think?

    CHICAGO — Periodically, whenever the Chicago Film Society gets together and talks about the future, conversation winds back to the same existential concern: Does the general public even know what film is anymore? Do they understand how a projector operates? They wonder sometimes. When your whole mission is rooted in the act of threading physical celluloid through the guts of clunky antiquated ...

  • Ranking the convenience of Iowa's gas station foods

    Gas station food is steeped in Iowa's commute culture, especially before we head out to work.The state of play: In rural communities where people historically drive 30+ minutes for work, you gas up, pick up breakfast and then eat it on the way.So, of course, our food needs to handle the journey.I picked up some food at Casey's, rural Iowa's most prominent gas station chain, and gave them "napkin" ratings. The lower the rating, the higher the ease of eating on the go.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCheese pizza Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosAs a human vacuum, I admit — I've carried a Casey's slice with me through some unconventional times.Bike jersey? Check. Purse? Check.It's perfect car food. With a convenient cardboard base and a plastic bag to protect both pizza and you, you'll have no problems chowing down.Napkin rating: 📃Ham, egg and cheese croissant Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosEasy to eat and packed full of savory flavor in each bite. Unlike a snooty bakery croissant, this one isn't flaky and gets all over you.Napkin rating: 📃Biscuits & gravy Photo: Linh Ta/Axios10/10 do not recommend eating this in the car unless you are a passenger or you want to look like you swam in gravy.Napkin rating: 📃📃📃📃📃More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SC’s Mace calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vaccine ID Holocaust comparison ‘appalling’

    “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

  • Chef Ellen Bennett Was Tired of Working in Crappy Aprons. She Now Owns a Multimillion-Dollar Company

    Ellen Bennett was tired of working in crappy aprons. Now she owns a multimillion-dollar kitchen-ware company.

  • Propaganda films take over China's box office as CCP centennial approaches

    Chinese theatergoers have a huge selection of patriotic films to enjoy this year as the Chinese Communist Party has prioritized propaganda at the box office in the lead-up to its centennial.The big picture: These days, propaganda in China isn't necessarily clunky or boring. Sometimes it comes in the form of wildly successful box office hits, other times as irresistible viral memes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Back in March, the China Film Administration ordered theaters to show at least two propaganda films every week that were "closely focused on the themes of loving the party, loving the nation and loving socialism."Many of these are classic films brought back for the occasion.Others are new. "Cliff Walkers," a film by director Zhang Yimou about Chinese Communist Party agents in the 1930s who track down enemy spies, has raked in more than $150 million so far this year.Context: Hollywood movies used to win the Chinese box office, but patriotic films now often claim top spots, and studios make lots of them. "The Eight Hundred," a film released last year that follows Chinese soldiers protecting a warehouse from the Japanese army in 1937 Shanghai, brought in $472 million in revenue, making it the world's second-highest-grossing film of 2020.Between the lines: "It’s not as explicit as Beijing handing out orders," writes Amanda Morrison for Foreign Policy. "Instead, the government has shifted its approach from direct intervention to indirect incentivization by shaping the economic conditions of the film industry to favor patriotic cinema."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Senate Republicans to meet on White House infrastructure talks

    U.S. Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks following last week's White House offer to pare down President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.25 trillion proposal to $1.7 trillion. One of the lawmakers, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, said on Monday the group of six lawmakers would hold a Tuesday morning meeting, as they approach an unofficial end-of-May White House deadline to show progress in the talks. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia, who is leading the Republican infrastructure effort, said her negotiating team would discuss possible next steps but offered no details about options.

  • U.K. Must Seize Moment to Transform Post-Covid Economy, CBI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The U.K. should seize the opportunity to transform its economy with a series of changes that could be worth 700 billion pounds ($990 billion) in commercial growth over the next decade, according to the country’s biggest business lobby.In a speech on Monday, Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, will argue that the nation can bounce back from the hit of Brexit and Covid-19 by encouraging decarbonization and innovation, and leveling up its regions.A failure to make bold changes now “will result in a return to business as usual” and a continuation of “the persistently low productivity and heightened social division that followed the 2008 financial crisis,” Danker will say, according to extracts released by the lobby.The U.K. economy saw its deepest recession in three centuries as a result of the pandemic, a slump that followed years of uncertainty caused by the decision to leave the European Union. With a recovery now underway, policy makers and analysts are debating how economies around the world can adapt to changes caused by the crisis.“This country will never have a greater opportunity to transform our economy and society for the better than we have right now,” Danker will say. “This is the moment where we have a genuine chance to make big bets on how the U.K. economy will grow and compete.”Danker will identify “six prizes” the U.K. can win if it completes the transformation, with an economy that is decarbonized, innovative, globalized, regionally thriving, inclusive and healthier.The CBI argues that can be achieved through policies such as regulatory reform for investment and innovation and the creation of a new body, co-chaired by the Treasury, the Bank of England and the CBI, to help boost finance for growth and investment. It also suggests a “long-term tax roadmap for the U.K.” that it says will help restore the pandemic-battered public finances.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Formula One becomes latest industry to endorse cryptocurrencies

    Cryptocurrencies received global exposure during the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix after leading blockchain platforms Fantom and Tezos had their logos featured on selected drivers’ vehicles.

  • Why Indonesia's 'new Bali' is accused of trampling on human rights

    Indonesia hopes for tourism but UN experts and locals allege land grabbing and rights violations.

  • People swear by Bulletproof Coffee for its energy and productivity-boosting benefits - here's the reality about the high-fat drink

    The drink is based on a Tibetan yak butter tea biohacker Dave Asprey drank while hiking. He said it relieved brain fog and strain from cold weather.

  • Orphaned elephants head back to the wild

    Six orphaned elephants are returning to the wildLocation: Panda Masuie Forest Reserve, ZimbabweThe calves were introduced to nine older elephantswho will guide them through their new lives in the wild(SOUNDBITE) (English) LANDSCAPE CONSERVATION DIRECTOR, IFAW, PHILLIP KUVAWOGA, SAYING:"Zimbabwe presents a very interesting opportunity for landscape conservation for two reasons. The first one is it's home to the second largest elephant population in the world and also the government does regard wildlife conservation as an anchor for tourism development and for socio-economic development which is good for the communities."The elephants have been receiving care at a rehabilitation centerafter being rescued from life-threatening situationsSource: IUCNAfrica's savanna elephants have decreased by at least 60% over the last 50 years

  • Asian-American Voice Actors Question Why White A-List Stars Are Still Voicing Anime

    "I'm not mad if Scarlett Johansson plays the Major [in 'Ghost in the Shell'] as long as I get a fair shot at playing Black Widow," Apphia Yu said.

  • Anti-Semitic attacks spark new NYPD patrols

    The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into a pair of anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn on Saturday night, days after the NYPD said it would increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods amid a rise in hate crimes.Driving the news: The NYPD says 195 hate crimes were reported in New York City between Jan 1. and May 16, an increase of 71% from the same period last year. The true total is likely higher, since many incidents go unreported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Three suspects are wanted for harassing a group of Orthodox Jews outside of a synagogue in Borough Park and allegedly yelling, "Free Palestine — kill all the Jews,'' according to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.The same group is suspected to have assaulted and yelled anti-Semitic language at two Jewish teenagers 45 minutes later, according to NBC New York.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio met on Sunday with the NYPD and Jewish community leaders in Borough Park, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish community, to discuss strategies to combat hate crimes.What they're saying: "The attacks we saw in Brooklyn last night were unconscionable. They were pure, unbridled anti-Semitism. And we do not need to look too far back in history to know what happens if we let that hatred go unchecked," de Blasio tweeted.The big picture: Vandalism and harassment fueled by anti-Semitism and Islamophobia has been reported to law enforcement and shared across social media platforms throughout the U.S. and Europe, following two weeks of bombardments between the Israeli government and Hamas that ended in a ceasefire Friday.Four people were arrested in the U.K. on Sunday for driving a convoy through an area of London with a large Jewish population and yelling violent anti-Semitic language. Videos of the incident went viral on social media last week and drew widespread shock and condemnation.A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with hate crime assault on Friday for using a crutch to attack a Jewish man in Times Square. In Los Angeles last week, people in a convoy of cars flying Palestinian flags harassed and physically assaulted patrons sitting outside a restaurant. A witness told the Los Angeles Times: "They were chanting, 'Death to Jews' and 'Free Palestine.'"In Chicago, a window at the Persian Hebrew Congregation was shattered and surveillance caught two people on camera, one carrying a "Freedom for Palestine" sign. Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and searching for the culprits.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves estate to children and housekeeper, report says

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says. While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas. TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe