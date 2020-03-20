A priest in Maryland is offering drive-thru confession amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

Mark Edward Atkinson

Father Scott Holmer, a priest at St. Edward the Confessor, a Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, has launched a drive-thru confession in his church's parking lot amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The church moved the confession outside to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Holmer sits in a chair as drivers pull up for confession, and he'll even wear a blindfold if they want to confess anonymously.

Father Scott Holmer, of St. Edward the Confessor, a Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, launched the drive-thru confession so people could still take part in the religious ritual without touching pews, doorknobs, or anything else within the church.

"This is where we priests have to be creative about how to bring Christ to people when we can't do that in our church buildings," Father Scott Holmer told Catholic Standard. "We need to bring Christ to people now, to bring him to others in a safe way that won't increase infection."

Holmer holds the confession for 45 minutes every day of the week except Sunday, where he offers it for five hours. If it's raining, the confession is canceled.

Holmer said a seminarian directs traffic in the parking lot as he waits in a seat for the next car to arrive.

If more than one person is in the car, the others will get out of the car and wait until the confession is over. If the penitent wishes, Holmer will put on a blindfold so they can give the confession anonymously.

"God is increasing our longing for the sacraments and the ability to share them in a radically new way," he told the Catholic Standard. "In their absence, (we are) realizing how much we desire them."

And for now, Holmer said, he and the church are improvising as they go along.

"We're flying by the seat of our pants here, just trying to figure out how to do this," Holmer said.

Insider has reached out to Holmer but he was not immediately available.

