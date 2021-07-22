Priest outed via Grindr app highlights rampant data tracking

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, a woman looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon. With few rules in the U.S. guiding what companies can do with the vast amount of information they collect about what web pages people visit, the apps they use and where they carry their devices, there’s little stopping similar spying activity targeting politicians, celebrities and just about anyone that’s a target of another person’s curiosity. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
MATT O'BRIEN and FRANK BAJAK
·4 min read

When a religious publication used smartphone app data to deduce the sexual orientation of a high-ranking Roman Catholic official, it exposed a problem that goes far beyond a debate over church doctrine and priestly celibacy.

With few U.S. restrictions on what companies can do with the vast amount of data they collect from web page visits, apps and location tracking built into phones, there’s not much to stop similar spying on politicians, celebrities and just about anyone that’s a target of another person’s curiosity — or malice.

Citing allegations of “possible improper behavior,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday announced the resignation of its top administrative official, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, ahead of a report by the Catholic news outlet The Pillar that probed his private romantic life.

The Pillar said it obtained “commercially available” location data from a vendor it didn’t name that it “correlated” to Burrill’s phone to determine that he had visited gay bars and private residences while using Grindr, a dating app popular with gay people.

“Cases like this are only going to multiply,” said Alvaro Bedoya, director of the Center for Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law School.

Privacy activists have long agitated for laws that would prevent such abuses, although in the U.S. they only exist in a few states, and then in varying forms. Bedoya said the firing of Burrill should drive home the danger of this situation, and should finally spur Congress and the Federal Trade Commission to act.

Privacy concerns are often construed in abstract terms, he said, “when it’s really, ‘Can you explore your sexuality without your employer firing you? Can you live in peace after an abusive relationship without fear?‘” Many abuse victims take great care to ensure that their abuser can’t find them again.

As a congressional staffer in 2012, Bedoya worked on legislation that would have banned apps that let abusers secretly track their victims’ locations through smartphone data. But it was never passed.

“No one can claim this is a surprise,” Bedoya said. “No one can claim that they weren’t warned.”

Privacy advocates have been warning for years that location and personal data collected by advertisers and amassed and sold by brokers can be used to identify individuals, isn’t secured as well as it should be and is not regulated by laws that require the clear consent of the person being tracked. Both legal and technical protections are necessary so that smartphone users can push back, they say.

The Pillar alleged “serial sexual misconduct” by Burrill — homosexual activity is considered sinful under Catholic doctrine, and priests are expected to remain celibate. The online publication’s website describes it as focused on investigative journalism that “can help the Church to better serve its sacred mission, the salvation of souls.”

Its editors didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday about how they obtained the data. The report said only that the data came from one of the data brokers that aggregate and sell app signal data, and that the publication also contracted an independent data consulting firm to authenticate it.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said the incident confirms yet again the dishonesty of an industry that falsely claims to safeguard the privacy of phone users.

“Experts have warned for years that data collected by advertising companies from Americans’ phones could be used to track them and reveal the most personal details of their lives. Unfortunately, they were right,” he said in a statement. “Data brokers and advertising companies have lied to the public, assuring them that the information they collected was anonymous. As this awful episode demonstrates, those claims were bogus -- individuals can be tracked and identified.”

Wyden and other lawmakers asked the FTC last year to investigate the industry. It needs “to step up and protect Americans from these outrageous privacy violations, and Congress needs to pass comprehensive federal privacy legislation,” he added.

Norway’s data privacy watchdog concluded earlier this year that Grindr shared personal user data with a number of third parties without legal basis and said it would impose a fine of $11.7 million (100 million Norwegian krone), equal to 10% of the California company’s global revenue.

The data leaked to advertising technology companies for targeted ads included GPS location, user profile information as well as the simple fact that particular individuals were using Grindr, which could indicate their sexual orientation.

Sharing such information could put someone at risk of being targeted, the Norwegian Data Protection Authority said. It argued that the way Grindr asked users for permission to use their information violated European Union requirements for “valid consent.” Users weren’t given the chance to opt out of sharing data with third parties and were forced to accept Grindr’s privacy policy in its entirety, it said, adding that users weren’t properly informed about the data sharing.

The advertising partners that Grindr shared data with included Twitter, AT&T’s Xandr service, and other ad-tech companies OpenX, AdColony and Smaato, the Norwegian watchdog said.

Grindr didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday but has previously said it has changed its privacy policy and practices. The Pillar said the app data it obtained about Burrill covered parts of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top U.S. Catholic Church official resigns over report linking him to gay bars and Grindr

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Tuesday the resignation of its top administrator for "possible improper behavior" after an outlet linked Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill's phone activity to gay bars and the LGBTQ dating app Grindr.Why it matters: The small Catholic outlet, The Pillar, was able to achieve this by obtaining "anonymized" data from a broker, and having a consulting firm analyze it and link it to the church official — showing how easy and legally this can now be done. Get

  • A Catholic church official was forced to resign after a Catholic media outlet accused him of being a frequent Grindr user and a regular at gay bars

    Priest Jeffrey Burrill resigned after records of his activity on gay hookup app Grindr were published in the Pillar, a Catholic media outlet.

  • US church official resigns after news outlet uses phone data to out him as Grindr user

    Jeffrey Burill steps down after Catholic media outlet obtains cellphone data that revealed he was a user of gay dating app Grindr has described The Pillar’s reporting as ‘homophobic’ and denied that its data could be publicly accessed. Photograph: NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock The top administrator of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops resigned after cellphone data revealed that he was a frequent user of Grindr, the queer dating app, and regularly visited gay bars. In a statement released on Tues

  • Senior US Catholic resigns over Grindr allegations

    A newsletter obtains mobile app data allegedly showing a Roman Catholic official used Grindr and visited gay bars.

  • Biden's town hall at Catholic university riles bishop, abortion opponents

    U.S. President Joe Biden's planned town hall meeting at a Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday has drawn criticism from the area's bishop and abortion opponents, but the university said the event will proceed as planned. Biden, the second Catholic to serve as U.S. president, will take questions on his economic plans from local residents during the town hall event at Mount St. Joseph University.

  • Priest resigns from top post amid Catholic newsletter linking his cellphone data to Grindr

    Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, "has resigned, effective immediately," officials said.

  • Report: Tokyo 2020, IOC social media accounts can't post pics of Olympic athlete protests

    IOC and Tokyo 2020 officials ban their social media accounts from running pictures of protests during the Olympics, according to a Guardian report.

  • Chinese Police Rule Actor Kris Wu’s Accuser Hyped up Her Story to ‘Gain Online Popularity’

    The recent explosive accusations of sexual misconduct against superstar actor and rapper Kris Wu were in fact the result of three different elaborate schemes to malign and fraud him, an investigation by the Chinese police concluded late Thursday evening local time. The police in Beijing’s Chaoyang district responsible for handling the case arrived at the […]

  • Justices deal blow to outdated claims of child sexual abuse

    Pennsylvania's high court on Wednesday dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse, throwing out a lawsuit by a woman whose lower court legal victory had given hope to others with similarly outdated claims who'd sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania. The 5-2 decision ended plaintiff Renee Rice's legal effort to recover damages from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for allegedly covering up and facilitating sexual abuse she said had been inflicted on her by a priest in the late 1970s. Rice sued in 2016, but the court majority said that was too late under the Pennsylvania statute of limitations.

  • IOC to include athletes kneeling in highlights, social media

    After images of Olympic soccer players taking a knee were excluded from official highlight reels and social media channels, the IOC said Thursday they will be shown in the future. Players from five women’s soccer teams kneeled in support of racial justice Wednesday, the first day it was allowed at the Olympic Games after a ban lasting decades. The concession under Olympic Charter Rule 50, which has long prohibited any athlete protest inside event venues, was finally allowed this month by the International Olympic Committee.

  • How a video that may have been a hoax caused a frenzy on the right and ignited violent anti-trans protests at an LA spa

    A video about the Wi Spa's trans-inclusive policies went viral but there's no evidence that the purported incident leading to the clip took place.

  • Biden says CDC will advise unvaccinated kids to mask up in school this fall

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control is likely to advise that kids who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks when they return from summer holidays to school in the fall. Children over the age of 12 who were able to get vaccinated "shouldn't wear a mask," Biden told the fully vaccinated crowd, but those who are not should be. "It's going to get tight in terms of whether Mom or Dad are being honest that Johnny did or didn't get vaccinated," Biden said.

  • Prince Harry Had a "Private Conversation" with the Royals About His Memoir

    Yes, he gave them a heads-up. No, they're still not thrilled.

  • Wally Funk was the only endearing thing about Jeff Bezos' spaceflight

    Bezos' comments after the launch made him seem out of touch and undermined the humanity-saving image he's trying to cultivate.

  • Step inside the luxurious hotel where Cannes Film Festival goers drink 5,000 bottles of champagne in 2 weeks and a suite costs $9,600 a night

    I went inside their $9,600-a-night suite and toured their hotel, which includes a gym, a boutique, a pool, a beach-front restaurant, and killer views.

  • Refugee defector from Iran to face Iranian at Tokyo Olympics

    A defector from Iran who competes in taekwondo for the refugee team at the Tokyo Olympics was drawn on Thursday to face an Iranian opponent in the qualifying round. Kimia Alizadeh, who left Iran citing institutional sexism, will face Nahid Kiyani Chandeh in the 57-kilogram class on Sunday. Alizadeh was the first Iranian women to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games when she was 18.

  • CDC guidance on masking unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S. - Walenksy

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised its masking guidance, even as the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, driving up case counts, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday press call. Walensky declined to say if the CDC is considering changing the guidance. The CDC in May relaxed its guidance so that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most public spaces.

  • 6 reasons for optimism as Bears prepare for training camp

    While the Bears are coming off another mediocre season and questionable offseason, there are reasons to be excited about this team in 2021.

  • Make your cable company furious and save $120/year with this $56 Amazon purchase

    Is anyone out there somehow still wondering why millions of people these days are cutting the cord by ditching pay TV? The answer couldn’t be any simpler. In fact, it really all boils down to one word: money. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV … The post Make your cable company furious and save $120/year with this $56 Amazon purchase appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget is down to $19 today – and you can get a $40 Amazon credit

    Back on Prime Day last month, the MyQ smart garage door opener was the single hottest smart home gadget among our readers. It’s not difficult to see why. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands to open and … The post Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget is down to $19 today – and you can get a $40 Amazon credit appeared first on BGR.