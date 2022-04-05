Priest restored to ministry after Archdiocese of Baltimore inquiry finds no evidence of abuse at Carroll County church

Jonathan M. Pitts, Baltimore Sun
·3 min read

A Baltimore priest who was suspended last year has been reinstated and resumed his ministry at a church in Bolton Hill after the Archdiocese of Baltimore cleared him of allegations he had sexually abused a child decades ago.

A yearlong investigation by the Archdiocese found no evidence that the Rev. Martin H. Demek, 72, the senior pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, engaged in the alleged misconduct, a spokesman for the diocese said Tuesday.

Demek returned Sunday to the pulpit he had occupied since becoming senior pastor at Corpus Christi, a parish of about 180 families, in 2010.

Demek’s faculties to function as a priest were removed and his ministry suspended last April after allegations surfaced that he sexually abused a minor at a church in Carroll County starting in about 1989.

The misconduct was said to have taken place at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, where Demek served as pastor from 1987 to 1996, and to have begun when the alleged victim was 11.

Demek said he was innocent of the charges and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Demek did not respond to requests for comment. His attorney, Joseph Murtha, declined to comment on Demek’s reinstatement.

According to archdiocese policy, church officials must report allegations of sexual abuse by employees to local law enforcement and conduct an independent investigation, whatever the police probe finds.

The policy dates to the early 2000s, when the Catholic Church faced intense worldwide scrutiny over its handling of reported sexual abuse of minors by priests. The controversies led the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to develop the so-called Dallas Charter, a comprehensive set of procedures for addressing such allegations.

The archdiocese contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after learning of the allegations against Demek in early 2021.

The police probe is complete, the sheriff’s office said, and led to no charges.

Church investigators began their inquiry that April after getting the agency’s go-ahead.

The archdiocese’s child and youth protection office worked with an investigative team including a former FBI agent to “conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into all available information, including interviews with nearly 50 individuals,” according to a statement released Tuesday.

“The Archdiocese of Baltimore has determined that Father Demek remains suitable for ministry and the Archdiocese’s Office of Child and Youth Protection has recommended that, in light of the investigation, Father Demek be returned to active ministry,” the statement read.

Demek’s priestly faculties were restored and his suspension removed last week, and he concelebrated the Mass at his old church Sunday. He did not mention the suspension or its resolution during his homily, according to Christian Kendzierski, a spokesman for the archdiocese, but he did thank those who had filled in for him at Corpus Christi over the past year.

Demek, who was ordained to the priesthood in 1975, served as an associate pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace from 1975 to 1980. He has also served at St. Thomas Aquinas, Shrine of the Little Flower, St. William of York, Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Perpetual Help at various times in his career.

Archdiocese investigators made their recommendation to the archdiocese’s independent review board, an eight-person panel that looks into abuse allegations and helps shape its child protection policies.

The group, which consists of lay members from a variety of fields, a Catholic pastor and a religious sister, approved Demek’s reinstatement last week.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 takeaways from the big U.N. report on climate change

    A climate change report from the United Nations' IPCC says climate change has already had a drastic impact on society, but it's not too late to work on solutions.

  • Tech stocks stumble on fears of aggressive Fed

    STORY: Stocks sank on Tuesday, dragged down by tech shares after lifting the market the day prior, as heavyweights Apple, Amazon and Tesla saw steep declines.Wall Street's main indexes gave back Monday's gains and then some, with the Dow losing eight tenths of a percent. The S&P falling by more than a percent, and the Nasdaq finishing more than two percent lower.Comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who said she expects monetary policy to be in a "more neutral position" later this year, spooked investors about potential aggressive actions in the near term by the central bank.Michael Vogelzang is chief investment officer at CAPTRUST."I think the market is beginning to come to terms with an even more aggressive Fed than they had anticipated. At the last Fed meeting, and when Jerome Powell spoke last, he talked about the potential for 50 basis points increases in the Fed funds rate. I think the market's now realizing that that's probably something that's going to happen as opposed to the potential for that to happen. And, I think, some of the current short term volatility is dealing with that and trying to get comfortable with that."One of the few gainers in a sea of red was Twitter, adding to a prior-day surge after the social media company said it would appoint its new largest shareholder Elon Musk to its board.But shares of another company founded by Jack Dorsey fell Tuesday. Payments firm Block, formerly known as Square, said an ex-employee accessed customer data from its Cash App without approval.And shares of Carnival bucked the broader trend Tuesday, cruising roughly two and a half percent higher after reporting its highest booking week in its history.

  • Port Orange middle school teacher arrested for playing loud music to disrupt standardized testing

    A Port Orange middle school student was arrested Tuesday for playing loud music with the intent to disrupt students taking the Florida Statewide Assessments test, police said. Martin Reese, a teacher at Creekside Middle School, was arrested for disrupting a school function and for disorderly conduct, Port Orange police said.

  • For years an officer looked like he was writing traffic tickets, but he wasn't, police say

    Eric Holmes resigned amidst an investigation into four years of traffic citations that were filed internally when no driver was actually cited.

  • 'Please help me!' Final moments of Donna Castleberry's life heard in Mitchell murder trial

    Donna Castleberry, 23, was shot multiple times while in the backseat of Andrew Mitchell's undercover police vehicle on Aug. 23, 2018.

  • That $20 million in cocaine offloaded by the Coast Guard? The drugs didn’t get very far

    The Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley crew and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agents offloaded about 1,000 kilograms of seized cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan on Monday.

  • Man known as the 'I-65 killer' has been revealed, bringing closure to decadeslong search

    For decades, the identity of an elusive figure, dubbed the “Days Inn” and “I-65” killer, evaded police. Tuesday he was named: Harry Edward Greenwell.

  • Texas police investigating multiple middle schoolers in off-campus incident

    Multiple students at a Georgetown middle school are being investigated over an incident that happened at a home off campus in late March, according to school officials.

  • Welfare check on grandma, 3-year-old leads cops to homicide scene, Alabama police say

    The grandmother and her grandson were found slain in the back room of the home, police said.

  • Arizona man kills his father after he refused to pay for groceries, police say

    A Mesa, Arizona man reportedly killed his father after he didn't have enough to pay for groceries, police say. During a welfare check, authorities found the man's father's body in the restroom where he reportedly was trying to cover up the crime.

  • Titus Low made $30,000 a month with his OnlyFans — now it could land him in jail for up to 21 months

    Titus Low, one of Singapore’s most recognizable adult content creators, could potentially face a maximum of 21 months in jail for sharing sexually explicit content of himself online. Low, a 22-year-old bisexual adult content creator, has been sharing images and videos of his "private parts" via his OnlyFans account since April 2021. Using his earnings from the content subscription service, Low reportedly enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle in his $6,600-a-month condo, having bought a Mercedes GT coupe and a labradoodle worth $6,500, among other purchases.

  • Sacramento Suspect Hopped on Facebook Hours After Deadly Mass Shooting

    Fred Greaves/Reuters/FacebookA 26-year-old man taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded appears to have been posting on Facebook about the incident just hours after it occurred.Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento PD announced in a news release. (An initial news release incorrectly spelled Martin’s name as Dandre.) He has n

  • Cause of death revealed for model and friend dumped unconscious at L.A. hospitals

    A model and her friend dropped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals in November, died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles coroner has ruled.

  • Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting that killed 6 people

    Police took brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, into custody. Smiley Martin was found at the scene with "serious injuries from gunfire."

  • Alabama Man Accused Of Beating Man To Death With Shovel Might Have Been Motivated By Race

    An Alabama man is accused of beating a man to death with a shovel in what prosecutors say was a murder possibly motivated by race. Morgan Barnhill, 27, called police on Tuesday to report a supposed burglary at his Tillman’s Corner home in Mobile, Alabama, according to CBS affiliate WKRG 5 News. At that point, he told authorities he beat the unknown intruder in the head. The supposed intruder was later identified as Etienne Murray, 25, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday. “Upon arrival, offic

  • Man’s attack on ex-girlfriend, child and new boyfriend leaves neighbors shocked

    Octavious Rodgers is behind bars after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, strangled her son and tried to kill her too.

  • Parents sue Pennsylvania police, local prosecutors for fatal shooting of son Christian Hall

    The parents of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in December 2020, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the agency and two prosecutors with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office last Wednesday. The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, accuses PSP officials, Commissioner Robert Evanchick, Monroe County District Attorney David Christine and First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso of protecting the officers that shot Hall by releasing misleading details about the incident. As seen in an unredacted video, Hall had his hands up in the air for 14 seconds before PSP officers fired seven shots that ultimately killed him.

  • Family fears SC woman who lost arms in dog attack has given up but are still fighting

    SC woman who was mauled by dogs and lost both arms, remains on a ventilator, sedated in Greenville hospital two weeks after the attack.

  • Sikh man visiting NYC from India brutally attacked in possible hate crime, officials say

    A weekend attack that left a 70-year-old Sikh man with a bloodied face and clothes is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the New York City Police Department said.

  • Witnesses film group of men attacking Oakland Asian victim during daylight robbery

    Eyewitness videos show a group of men robbing an Asian male victim in Oakland, California, last Thursday. One witness said the crime occurred around 27th Street and Valdez Street at about 4 p.m., according to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim. A man who works around 27th & Valdez in Oakland told me he saw 3 men jump out of a car around 4pm today.